All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 602 Terra Bella.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
602 Terra Bella
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

602 Terra Bella

602 Terra Bella · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

602 Terra Bella, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Private End-Unit location in 24 hour guarded Northpark community! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom home with a lot to love. This 2-story home offers open floor plan, built-in entertainment center, ceiling fan and a balcony off family room. Beautiful newer laminated flooring & custom paints!! Large kitchen with breakfast nook. Spacious master suite with separate shower stall, dual vanities & large walk-in closet. This is an upper unit with no neighbor above. Bright & airy!! Inside laundry room. 2 car side-by-side garage with extra room for storage. Washer/dryer/fridge included. Gas Stove and fridge are6 months new. Resort style amenities includes pools/spas/BBQ area/parks/tennis and basketball courts! Ready for move-in!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Terra Bella have any available units?
602 Terra Bella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 602 Terra Bella have?
Some of 602 Terra Bella's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Terra Bella currently offering any rent specials?
602 Terra Bella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Terra Bella pet-friendly?
No, 602 Terra Bella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 602 Terra Bella offer parking?
Yes, 602 Terra Bella offers parking.
Does 602 Terra Bella have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 Terra Bella offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Terra Bella have a pool?
Yes, 602 Terra Bella has a pool.
Does 602 Terra Bella have accessible units?
No, 602 Terra Bella does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Terra Bella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Terra Bella has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Terra Bella have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Terra Bella does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology