Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
60 Pathstone
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

60 Pathstone

60 Pathstone · No Longer Available
Location

60 Pathstone, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gated community in Turtle Ridge, Fabulous and spacious home with open floorplan and one of the best large yards that backs the walking trail. This home in one of the best private private quiet locations within Arborel. Over 1,700 square feet with three spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths plus a powder bath on the main level. Wood floors throughout this home as in No carpet. Den or office located by the entry door offers a quiet office for those who work from home. The backyard is special, private and inviting for family gatherings or BBQs. This yard is always sunny and offers views of hills and walking path. The Community amenities include large swimming pool, jacuzzi, childs wading pool, cabanas, BBQs and so much more with the Clubhouse.
The owner prefers a 2 year lease but will consider a 1 year lease if desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Pathstone have any available units?
60 Pathstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 60 Pathstone have?
Some of 60 Pathstone's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Pathstone currently offering any rent specials?
60 Pathstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Pathstone pet-friendly?
No, 60 Pathstone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 60 Pathstone offer parking?
Yes, 60 Pathstone offers parking.
Does 60 Pathstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Pathstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Pathstone have a pool?
Yes, 60 Pathstone has a pool.
Does 60 Pathstone have accessible units?
No, 60 Pathstone does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Pathstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Pathstone has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Pathstone have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Pathstone does not have units with air conditioning.
