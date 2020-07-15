60 Pathstone

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gated community in Turtle Ridge, Fabulous and spacious home with open floorplan and one of the best large yards that backs the walking trail. This home in one of the best private private quiet locations within Arborel. Over 1,700 square feet with three spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths plus a powder bath on the main level. Wood floors throughout this home as in No carpet. Den or office located by the entry door offers a quiet office for those who work from home. The backyard is special, private and inviting for family gatherings or BBQs. This yard is always sunny and offers views of hills and walking path. The Community amenities include large swimming pool, jacuzzi, childs wading pool, cabanas, BBQs and so much more with the Clubhouse.

The owner prefers a 2 year lease but will consider a 1 year lease if desired.