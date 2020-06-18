All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6 Ninos

6 Ninos · No Longer Available
Location

6 Ninos, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home is spread out over nearly 2700 square feet of living space on two levels. The property has been upgraded throughout. Upon entering the home, tenants will enjoy the new rich colored water-resistant laminate wood floor installed throughout most of the lower level. This is accented by new baseboards, and contemporary light fixtures. The lower level half bath has new quartz counter and lighting. The kitchen was previously remodeled with beautiful honey maple cabinetry, shiny black granite counters, cork flooring, and black appliances. Separate wine fridge and rack. Kitchen is connected to den with wood burning brick fireplace, and access to large back yard. Upstairs you will find the master suite, along with 4 additional bedrooms. The 5th bedroom is over-sized and could also be used as a bonus room. All new luxury plush carpet upstairs with the same laminate wood flooring in the bathrooms. New interior paint throughout. Other details\ upgrades include new cabinet and bathroom hardware, shower doors, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, light fixtures, and much more. Central heat and AC. Two car garage. Gardener and HOA dues included. Close to schools, shopping, and freeways. Ready now for your Christmas tree and decorations!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Ninos have any available units?
6 Ninos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Ninos have?
Some of 6 Ninos's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Ninos currently offering any rent specials?
6 Ninos isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Ninos pet-friendly?
No, 6 Ninos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Ninos offer parking?
Yes, 6 Ninos does offer parking.
Does 6 Ninos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Ninos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Ninos have a pool?
No, 6 Ninos does not have a pool.
Does 6 Ninos have accessible units?
No, 6 Ninos does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Ninos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Ninos has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Ninos have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 Ninos has units with air conditioning.
