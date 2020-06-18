Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home is spread out over nearly 2700 square feet of living space on two levels. The property has been upgraded throughout. Upon entering the home, tenants will enjoy the new rich colored water-resistant laminate wood floor installed throughout most of the lower level. This is accented by new baseboards, and contemporary light fixtures. The lower level half bath has new quartz counter and lighting. The kitchen was previously remodeled with beautiful honey maple cabinetry, shiny black granite counters, cork flooring, and black appliances. Separate wine fridge and rack. Kitchen is connected to den with wood burning brick fireplace, and access to large back yard. Upstairs you will find the master suite, along with 4 additional bedrooms. The 5th bedroom is over-sized and could also be used as a bonus room. All new luxury plush carpet upstairs with the same laminate wood flooring in the bathrooms. New interior paint throughout. Other details\ upgrades include new cabinet and bathroom hardware, shower doors, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, light fixtures, and much more. Central heat and AC. Two car garage. Gardener and HOA dues included. Close to schools, shopping, and freeways. Ready now for your Christmas tree and decorations!!!