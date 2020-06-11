All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:46 AM

6 Coral Tree Lane

6 Coral Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6 Coral Tree Lane, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
racquetball court
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
volleyball court
This is a 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms property with a spacious loft that can operate as another bedroom or a study room. Kitchen and bath room offer granite counters with fully updated cabinets. The property is right next to Rancho San Joaquin Middle School and University High School, the best middle and high school in Irvine, respectively. The property is also three minutes from the community pool, beach volleyball courts, and tennis courts, while the University Park public library, basketball courts, and racquetball courts are also only a five-minute walk away. The surrounding community is filled with greenery and animal-life, and there is a green belt and play structure right next to the property. University Park is also only a five minute walk away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Coral Tree Lane have any available units?
6 Coral Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Coral Tree Lane have?
Some of 6 Coral Tree Lane's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Coral Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6 Coral Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Coral Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6 Coral Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Coral Tree Lane offer parking?
No, 6 Coral Tree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6 Coral Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Coral Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Coral Tree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6 Coral Tree Lane has a pool.
Does 6 Coral Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 6 Coral Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Coral Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Coral Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Coral Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Coral Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
