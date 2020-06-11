6 Coral Tree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court pool racquetball court tennis court volleyball court

This is a 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms property with a spacious loft that can operate as another bedroom or a study room. Kitchen and bath room offer granite counters with fully updated cabinets. The property is right next to Rancho San Joaquin Middle School and University High School, the best middle and high school in Irvine, respectively. The property is also three minutes from the community pool, beach volleyball courts, and tennis courts, while the University Park public library, basketball courts, and racquetball courts are also only a five-minute walk away. The surrounding community is filled with greenery and animal-life, and there is a green belt and play structure right next to the property. University Park is also only a five minute walk away.