Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
59 Scarlet Bloom
Last updated May 2 2020

59 Scarlet Bloom

59 Scarlet Bloom · No Longer Available
Location

59 Scarlet Bloom, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to 59 Scarlet Bloom---FORMER MODEL HOME! This carriage unit features all the main living spaces a single, top floor level. A great room with large kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included!), and a granite countertop with breakfast bar. the bright dining room with large windows, allowing a flood of natural light. Situated across from a open park allows for ultimate privacy. The living room offers a fireplace, built in media niche, and an oversized balcony overlooking park views. Bedrooms and bathrooms have been extensively upgraded with the finest details. Enter your spacious master bathroom with dual vanity and a separate tub/shower. Throughout the home is beautiful flooring, wood shutters, crown molding. An inside laundry room and 2 car direct access garage. Portola Springs offers resort like pools, spas, sport courts, clubhouse, and lush parks. Come quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Scarlet Bloom have any available units?
59 Scarlet Bloom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 59 Scarlet Bloom have?
Some of 59 Scarlet Bloom's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Scarlet Bloom currently offering any rent specials?
59 Scarlet Bloom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Scarlet Bloom pet-friendly?
No, 59 Scarlet Bloom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 59 Scarlet Bloom offer parking?
Yes, 59 Scarlet Bloom offers parking.
Does 59 Scarlet Bloom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Scarlet Bloom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Scarlet Bloom have a pool?
Yes, 59 Scarlet Bloom has a pool.
Does 59 Scarlet Bloom have accessible units?
No, 59 Scarlet Bloom does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Scarlet Bloom have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Scarlet Bloom does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Scarlet Bloom have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Scarlet Bloom does not have units with air conditioning.
