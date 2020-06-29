Amenities

Welcome to 59 Scarlet Bloom---FORMER MODEL HOME! This carriage unit features all the main living spaces a single, top floor level. A great room with large kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included!), and a granite countertop with breakfast bar. the bright dining room with large windows, allowing a flood of natural light. Situated across from a open park allows for ultimate privacy. The living room offers a fireplace, built in media niche, and an oversized balcony overlooking park views. Bedrooms and bathrooms have been extensively upgraded with the finest details. Enter your spacious master bathroom with dual vanity and a separate tub/shower. Throughout the home is beautiful flooring, wood shutters, crown molding. An inside laundry room and 2 car direct access garage. Portola Springs offers resort like pools, spas, sport courts, clubhouse, and lush parks. Come quick!