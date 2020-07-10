59 Coleridge

Amenities
Home Sweet Home in Stonegate community! Move in ready with Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. This beautiful detached 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home is in a popular corner lot location. This home offers very open floor plan, tile flooring, recessed lights, crown molding, gourmet kitchen with a beautiful quartz countertop and large center island, stainless steel appliances, built-in work desk with white cabinetry. The kitchen is open to the large great room and the dining area which opens to the private backyard. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs, the master suite includes a walk-in closet, bath with dual vanity, shower & bathtub. Two other bedrooms are spacious and share the hallway bathroom. An ample garage space has a tankless water heater & direct 2 car. Very private rose and Jasmin and lemon tree garden in back yard. The community amenities include parks, pools & spas, barbecues & picnic tables, soccer field, basketball court and tennis court. Walking distance to Stonegate elementary school, parks and shopping!