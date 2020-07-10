All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:53 AM

59 Coleridge

59 Coleridge · No Longer Available
See all
See all
See all
See all
Location

59 Coleridge, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Home Sweet Home in Stonegate community! Move in ready with Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. This beautiful detached 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home is in a popular corner lot location. This home offers very open floor plan, tile flooring, recessed lights, crown molding, gourmet kitchen with a beautiful quartz countertop and large center island, stainless steel appliances, built-in work desk with white cabinetry. The kitchen is open to the large great room and the dining area which opens to the private backyard. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs, the master suite includes a walk-in closet, bath with dual vanity, shower & bathtub. Two other bedrooms are spacious and share the hallway bathroom. An ample garage space has a tankless water heater & direct 2 car. Very private rose and Jasmin and lemon tree garden in back yard. The community amenities include parks, pools & spas, barbecues & picnic tables, soccer field, basketball court and tennis court. Walking distance to Stonegate elementary school, parks and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Coleridge have any available units?
59 Coleridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 59 Coleridge have?
Some of 59 Coleridge's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Coleridge currently offering any rent specials?
59 Coleridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Coleridge pet-friendly?
No, 59 Coleridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 59 Coleridge offer parking?
Yes, 59 Coleridge offers parking.
Does 59 Coleridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 Coleridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Coleridge have a pool?
Yes, 59 Coleridge has a pool.
Does 59 Coleridge have accessible units?
No, 59 Coleridge does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Coleridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Coleridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Coleridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Coleridge does not have units with air conditioning.

