59 Coleridge

Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel walk in closets pool basketball court

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Home Sweet Home in Stonegate community! Move in ready with Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. This beautiful detached 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home is in a popular corner lot location. This home offers very open floor plan, tile flooring, recessed lights, crown molding, gourmet kitchen with a beautiful quartz countertop and large center island, stainless steel appliances, built-in work desk with white cabinetry. The kitchen is open to the large great room and the dining area which opens to the private backyard. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs, the master suite includes a walk-in closet, bath with dual vanity, shower & bathtub. Two other bedrooms are spacious and share the hallway bathroom. An ample garage space has a tankless water heater & direct 2 car. Very private rose and Jasmin and lemon tree garden in back yard. The community amenities include parks, pools & spas, barbecues & picnic tables, soccer field, basketball court and tennis court. Walking distance to Stonegate elementary school, parks and shopping!