58 Shadowplay

Great opportunity to rent this upscale, gated community home in the heart of Irvine, Northwood Estates! Quiet interior corner home with extra privacy. Located steps away from the pool and park. Dual master bedrooms with one conveniently located downstairs, along with an additional bedroom. Tumbled travertine floors, new neutral carpet in downstairs bedrooms and fresh paint. The downstairs master bathroom includes a walk-in jetted tub and separate shower and walk-in closet with ample storage. Upstairs is a huge open living area/den, and the second master suite. Elegant kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, and hood. Beautiful granite countertops and backsplash with rich wood cabinets that match the plantation shutters and built-in cabinets in the dining area. Dining area leads to the airy side yard, perfect for entertaining. Other features include fireplace, recessed lights, ceiling fans, 2 car attached garage, and laundry room complete with washer and dryer. .Assigned to award winning Irvine schools including Northwood HS, convenient centralized location close to parks, fine dining and world class shopping.