All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 58 Shadowplay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
58 Shadowplay
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:20 AM

58 Shadowplay

58 Shadowplay · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

58 Shadowplay, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great opportunity to rent this upscale,  gated community home in the heart of Irvine, Northwood Estates!  Quiet interior corner home with extra privacy.  Located steps away from the pool and park.  Dual master bedrooms with one conveniently located downstairs, along with an additional bedroom.  Tumbled travertine floors, new neutral carpet in downstairs bedrooms and fresh paint.  The downstairs master bathroom includes a walk-in jetted tub and separate shower and walk-in closet with ample storage.   Upstairs is a huge open living area/den, and the second master suite.  Elegant kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, and hood.  Beautiful granite countertops and backsplash with rich wood cabinets that match the plantation shutters and built-in cabinets in the dining area.  Dining area leads to the airy side yard, perfect for entertaining.  Other features include fireplace, recessed lights, ceiling fans, 2 car attached garage, and laundry room complete with washer and dryer.  .Assigned to award winning Irvine schools including Northwood HS,  convenient centralized location close to parks, fine dining and world class shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Shadowplay have any available units?
58 Shadowplay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 58 Shadowplay have?
Some of 58 Shadowplay's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Shadowplay currently offering any rent specials?
58 Shadowplay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Shadowplay pet-friendly?
No, 58 Shadowplay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 58 Shadowplay offer parking?
Yes, 58 Shadowplay offers parking.
Does 58 Shadowplay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 Shadowplay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Shadowplay have a pool?
Yes, 58 Shadowplay has a pool.
Does 58 Shadowplay have accessible units?
No, 58 Shadowplay does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Shadowplay have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Shadowplay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Shadowplay have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Shadowplay does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology