58 Filbert

Situated in the most desirable Stonegate Community, this 2017 New home offers over 3063 square feet living space, 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms with one bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms on the main floor plus a large loft on the second floor. The gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, extra large center island with seating, full backsplash, and 6 gas burner with grill. Good size of master bedroom has two large his and her walk-in closets, dual vanity, separate shower and bath tub. Other features are recessed lighting, plantation shutters, custom draperies, tankless water heater, upgraded counter tops for all bathrooms. The included solar panels will save your electricity bill greatly. Enjoy incredible association amenities such as 7 parks, 4 pools and spas, complimentary BBQ grills, picnic tables, playgrounds, community center, soccer & baseball fields, and volleyball, tennis & basketball courts. Shopping/dinning are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum and Tustin Marketplace. Minute driving to many freeways. Attending award winning Stonegate Elementary, Jeffrey Trail Middle, and Northwood High. Walking distance to Stonegate Elementary School.