Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

58 Filbert

58 Filbert · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

58 Filbert, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
tennis court
volleyball court
Situated in the most desirable Stonegate Community, this 2017 New home offers over 3063 square feet living space, 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms with one bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms on the main floor plus a large loft on the second floor. The gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, extra large center island with seating, full backsplash, and 6 gas burner with grill. Good size of master bedroom has two large his and her walk-in closets, dual vanity, separate shower and bath tub. Other features are recessed lighting, plantation shutters, custom draperies, tankless water heater, upgraded counter tops for all bathrooms. The included solar panels will save your electricity bill greatly. Enjoy incredible association amenities such as 7 parks, 4 pools and spas, complimentary BBQ grills, picnic tables, playgrounds, community center, soccer & baseball fields, and volleyball, tennis & basketball courts. Shopping/dinning are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum and Tustin Marketplace. Minute driving to many freeways. Attending award winning Stonegate Elementary, Jeffrey Trail Middle, and Northwood High. Walking distance to Stonegate Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Filbert have any available units?
58 Filbert doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 58 Filbert have?
Some of 58 Filbert's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Filbert currently offering any rent specials?
58 Filbert is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Filbert pet-friendly?
No, 58 Filbert is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 58 Filbert offer parking?
Yes, 58 Filbert offers parking.
Does 58 Filbert have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Filbert does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Filbert have a pool?
Yes, 58 Filbert has a pool.
Does 58 Filbert have accessible units?
Yes, 58 Filbert has accessible units.
Does 58 Filbert have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Filbert has units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Filbert have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Filbert does not have units with air conditioning.

