Irvine, CA
5782 Sierra Casa Road
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:55 AM

5782 Sierra Casa Road

5782 Sierra Casa Road · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

5782 Sierra Casa Road, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming and expanded Broadmoor home offers a large formal living space and an open concept kitchen, family room. A great floor plan with a down stairs master bedroom, 3 bedrooms upstairs and a very large bonus room as well. Beautifully finished with maple hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting this home is exactly what you have been looking for. With a very nice size wrap around back yard and close proximity to the neighborhood pool, park and basketball court this is a property you will not want to miss. Pets are welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5782 Sierra Casa Road have any available units?
5782 Sierra Casa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5782 Sierra Casa Road have?
Some of 5782 Sierra Casa Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5782 Sierra Casa Road currently offering any rent specials?
5782 Sierra Casa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5782 Sierra Casa Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5782 Sierra Casa Road is pet friendly.
Does 5782 Sierra Casa Road offer parking?
No, 5782 Sierra Casa Road does not offer parking.
Does 5782 Sierra Casa Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5782 Sierra Casa Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5782 Sierra Casa Road have a pool?
Yes, 5782 Sierra Casa Road has a pool.
Does 5782 Sierra Casa Road have accessible units?
No, 5782 Sierra Casa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5782 Sierra Casa Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5782 Sierra Casa Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5782 Sierra Casa Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5782 Sierra Casa Road does not have units with air conditioning.
