5782 Sierra Casa Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming and expanded Broadmoor home offers a large formal living space and an open concept kitchen, family room. A great floor plan with a down stairs master bedroom, 3 bedrooms upstairs and a very large bonus room as well. Beautifully finished with maple hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting this home is exactly what you have been looking for. With a very nice size wrap around back yard and close proximity to the neighborhood pool, park and basketball court this is a property you will not want to miss. Pets are welcome!