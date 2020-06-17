56 Plymouth

Amenities

NEWLY PAINTED! Large, beautiful home located in Northwood! Four Bedrooms and three and half bathrooms. Light laminate flooring throughout the entire house. Separate Family Room with Brick Fireplace. Kitchen recently updated with Granite Counters and new cabinetry. Two Master bedrooms with attached bathrooms. One conveniently located on the first floor. Second Master suite located upstairs with two more bedrooms. All bathrooms have been upgraded with granite counter tops and new cabinets. Backyard has flower beds and large patio which is perfect for entertaining! Attend Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools: Northwood Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle, Northwood High. Centrally located near the 5 freeway, Irvine Spectrum, shopping, Irvine Valley College, UCI.