All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 56 Plymouth.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
56 Plymouth
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

56 Plymouth

56 Plymouth · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

56 Plymouth, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEWLY PAINTED! Large, beautiful home located in Northwood! Four Bedrooms and three and half bathrooms. Light laminate flooring throughout the entire house. Separate Family Room with Brick Fireplace. Kitchen recently updated with Granite Counters and new cabinetry. Two Master bedrooms with attached bathrooms. One conveniently located on the first floor. Second Master suite located upstairs with two more bedrooms. All bathrooms have been upgraded with granite counter tops and new cabinets. Backyard has flower beds and large patio which is perfect for entertaining! Attend Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools: Northwood Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle, Northwood High. Centrally located near the 5 freeway, Irvine Spectrum, shopping, Irvine Valley College, UCI.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Plymouth have any available units?
56 Plymouth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 56 Plymouth have?
Some of 56 Plymouth's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Plymouth currently offering any rent specials?
56 Plymouth isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Plymouth pet-friendly?
No, 56 Plymouth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 56 Plymouth offer parking?
Yes, 56 Plymouth does offer parking.
Does 56 Plymouth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Plymouth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Plymouth have a pool?
No, 56 Plymouth does not have a pool.
Does 56 Plymouth have accessible units?
No, 56 Plymouth does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Plymouth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Plymouth has units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Plymouth have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Plymouth does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology