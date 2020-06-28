56 Maple Ash

Amenities

Seeing is believing, better than a model home! This beautiful, highly upgraded Marigold home is located in one of the finest locations of Cypress Village. This 3 bed, 3 bath home has a light, bright open floor plan with upgraded hardwood floors, crown molding, plantation shutters, recessed and pendant lighting, granite counter tops and upgraded new carpet in the bedrooms. In all, the owner paid $100,000 in additional upgrades, including adding an entire wall of additional glass cupboards, shelving with granite counters! Owner also invested in built in desks (with casearstone top!) in hallway area by the top of the stairs. Ceiling fans include in each bedroom. Upgraded backyard. Attached 2 car garage. Irvine school district and at the center of it all in Orange Country, with amenities galore within Cypress Village Irvine.