All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 56 Maple Ash.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
56 Maple Ash
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

56 Maple Ash

56 Maple Ash · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

56 Maple Ash, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Seeing is believing, better than a model home! This beautiful, highly upgraded Marigold home is located in one of the finest locations of Cypress Village. This 3 bed, 3 bath home has a light, bright open floor plan with upgraded hardwood floors, crown molding, plantation shutters, recessed and pendant lighting, granite counter tops and upgraded new carpet in the bedrooms. In all, the owner paid $100,000 in additional upgrades, including adding an entire wall of additional glass cupboards, shelving with granite counters! Owner also invested in built in desks (with casearstone top!) in hallway area by the top of the stairs. Ceiling fans include in each bedroom. Upgraded backyard. Attached 2 car garage. Irvine school district and at the center of it all in Orange Country, with amenities galore within Cypress Village Irvine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Maple Ash have any available units?
56 Maple Ash doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 56 Maple Ash have?
Some of 56 Maple Ash's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Maple Ash currently offering any rent specials?
56 Maple Ash is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Maple Ash pet-friendly?
No, 56 Maple Ash is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 56 Maple Ash offer parking?
Yes, 56 Maple Ash offers parking.
Does 56 Maple Ash have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Maple Ash does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Maple Ash have a pool?
No, 56 Maple Ash does not have a pool.
Does 56 Maple Ash have accessible units?
No, 56 Maple Ash does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Maple Ash have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Maple Ash has units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Maple Ash have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Maple Ash does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology