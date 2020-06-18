All apartments in Irvine
56 Eider Run

Location

56 Eider Run, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$7,800

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 4469 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This luxury open-concept home located within the 24 hour gated community --Altair in Irvine. The new house features 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms,( one bedroom with a full bath downstairs). each bedroom comes with the suite bathroom, a great living room and a Second kitchen (Chinese kitchen) 2 car garage. Gourmet kitchen with king sized island, stainless steel appliances, including 48-inch gas cook-top, hood, double wall oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Impressive 10-foot ceilings on the first floor, 9-foot second floor ceilings, and 8-foot interior doors. Easy access Great Park, freeways, shopping, parks, HOA clubhouse, pool & spa, schools, Irvine Spectrum. Award-winning schools include Beacon Park School & Portola High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Eider Run have any available units?
56 Eider Run has a unit available for $7,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 56 Eider Run have?
Some of 56 Eider Run's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Eider Run currently offering any rent specials?
56 Eider Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Eider Run pet-friendly?
No, 56 Eider Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 56 Eider Run offer parking?
Yes, 56 Eider Run does offer parking.
Does 56 Eider Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Eider Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Eider Run have a pool?
Yes, 56 Eider Run has a pool.
Does 56 Eider Run have accessible units?
No, 56 Eider Run does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Eider Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Eider Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Eider Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Eider Run does not have units with air conditioning.
