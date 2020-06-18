56 Eider Run

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

This luxury open-concept home located within the 24 hour gated community --Altair in Irvine. The new house features 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms,( one bedroom with a full bath downstairs). each bedroom comes with the suite bathroom, a great living room and a Second kitchen (Chinese kitchen) 2 car garage. Gourmet kitchen with king sized island, stainless steel appliances, including 48-inch gas cook-top, hood, double wall oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Impressive 10-foot ceilings on the first floor, 9-foot second floor ceilings, and 8-foot interior doors. Easy access Great Park, freeways, shopping, parks, HOA clubhouse, pool & spa, schools, Irvine Spectrum. Award-winning schools include Beacon Park School & Portola High.