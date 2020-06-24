All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:52 PM

54 Lyndhurst

54 Lyndhurst · No Longer Available
Location

54 Lyndhurst, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
More photos coming soon. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! Welcome to 54 Lyndhurst, an immaculately maintained Maricopa Plan 2 in the village of Stonegate on a quiet, single-loaded street across from neighborhood park. Comprised of 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms spanning 2640sf, the highly functional open floorplan features an extra large, master-sized bedroom and bath on the first floor. The downstairs is highlighted by the grand chef's kitchen opening to an oversized great room. Upstairs you find the master suite along with 2 generously sized secondary bedrooms and laundry room. Absolutely move-in ready with brand new carpet and Samsung washer and dryer. Enjoy all of Stonegate's amenities including 4 pools, basketball and tennis courts, and parks with playgrounds and BBQ areas. Walking distance to top ranked Stonegate Elementary and zoned to Sierra Vista Middle and Northwood High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Lyndhurst have any available units?
54 Lyndhurst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 54 Lyndhurst have?
Some of 54 Lyndhurst's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Lyndhurst currently offering any rent specials?
54 Lyndhurst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Lyndhurst pet-friendly?
No, 54 Lyndhurst is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 54 Lyndhurst offer parking?
Yes, 54 Lyndhurst offers parking.
Does 54 Lyndhurst have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Lyndhurst offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Lyndhurst have a pool?
Yes, 54 Lyndhurst has a pool.
Does 54 Lyndhurst have accessible units?
No, 54 Lyndhurst does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Lyndhurst have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Lyndhurst does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Lyndhurst have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Lyndhurst does not have units with air conditioning.
