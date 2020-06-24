Amenities

More photos coming soon. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! Welcome to 54 Lyndhurst, an immaculately maintained Maricopa Plan 2 in the village of Stonegate on a quiet, single-loaded street across from neighborhood park. Comprised of 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms spanning 2640sf, the highly functional open floorplan features an extra large, master-sized bedroom and bath on the first floor. The downstairs is highlighted by the grand chef's kitchen opening to an oversized great room. Upstairs you find the master suite along with 2 generously sized secondary bedrooms and laundry room. Absolutely move-in ready with brand new carpet and Samsung washer and dryer. Enjoy all of Stonegate's amenities including 4 pools, basketball and tennis courts, and parks with playgrounds and BBQ areas. Walking distance to top ranked Stonegate Elementary and zoned to Sierra Vista Middle and Northwood High School.