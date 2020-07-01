Amenities

Luxury 4 Bd 3 BA Home in Guarded Gate Community, Irvine. - This beautiful luxury single family home was built in 2012 and contains 2,459 sq ft of beautiful and comfortable living space. The Master and two of the four bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are located upstairs. One bedroom/office and full bathroom is located downstairs. This home has many desired features to include a gourmet kitchen with desired 5 burner gas stove, white cabinetry, granite countertops, an extra large island. It opens to the dining area that hosts a grand wall of floor to ceiling windows that invites you to look out to enjoy your lovely backyard views. The living room area is large with plenty of recessed lighting and a cozy fireplace. Other desired features of this home include a guarded gated community, an attached 2 car garage with an electric vehicle charger, tankless water heater. Least I fail to mention the huge community pool and spa areas. Call Leasing Agent Elva Rendon now to schedule your viewing of the lovely home. 949-734-7308.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5350461)