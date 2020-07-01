All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

53 Tesoro

53 Tesoro · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

53 Tesoro, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Altura

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Luxury 4 Bd 3 BA Home in Guarded Gate Community, Irvine. - This beautiful luxury single family home was built in 2012 and contains 2,459 sq ft of beautiful and comfortable living space. The Master and two of the four bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are located upstairs. One bedroom/office and full bathroom is located downstairs. This home has many desired features to include a gourmet kitchen with desired 5 burner gas stove, white cabinetry, granite countertops, an extra large island. It opens to the dining area that hosts a grand wall of floor to ceiling windows that invites you to look out to enjoy your lovely backyard views. The living room area is large with plenty of recessed lighting and a cozy fireplace. Other desired features of this home include a guarded gated community, an attached 2 car garage with an electric vehicle charger, tankless water heater. Least I fail to mention the huge community pool and spa areas. Call Leasing Agent Elva Rendon now to schedule your viewing of the lovely home. 949-734-7308.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5350461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Tesoro have any available units?
53 Tesoro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 53 Tesoro have?
Some of 53 Tesoro's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Tesoro currently offering any rent specials?
53 Tesoro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Tesoro pet-friendly?
No, 53 Tesoro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 53 Tesoro offer parking?
Yes, 53 Tesoro offers parking.
Does 53 Tesoro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Tesoro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Tesoro have a pool?
Yes, 53 Tesoro has a pool.
Does 53 Tesoro have accessible units?
No, 53 Tesoro does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Tesoro have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Tesoro does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Tesoro have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 53 Tesoro has units with air conditioning.

