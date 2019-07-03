53 Dunmore

Amenities

pool basketball court tennis court hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Like new single family house ready located in the highly desired community of Stonegate. Downstairs has one bedroom suite. Community features parks, basketball court, tennis courts, swimming pool, spa, BBQ grill. Only a few minutes away from Woodbury Town Center with restaurants, grocery stores, and banks. Award-winning Irvine Unified School District: Stonegate Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School, Northwood High.Included some furniture the living room have sofa dining table.Two bedroom have bed.All the furniture are new.Never use it.Beside this house has second kitchen!This is a must see home!