53 Dunmore
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

53 Dunmore

53 Dunmore · No Longer Available
Location

53 Dunmore, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

pool
basketball court
tennis court
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Like new single family house ready located in the highly desired community of Stonegate. Downstairs has one bedroom suite. Community features parks, basketball court, tennis courts, swimming pool, spa, BBQ grill. Only a few minutes away from Woodbury Town Center with restaurants, grocery stores, and banks. Award-winning Irvine Unified School District: Stonegate Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School, Northwood High.Included some furniture the living room have sofa dining table.Two bedroom have bed.All the furniture are new.Never use it.Beside this house has second kitchen!This is a must see home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Dunmore have any available units?
53 Dunmore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 53 Dunmore have?
Some of 53 Dunmore's amenities include pool, basketball court, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Dunmore currently offering any rent specials?
53 Dunmore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Dunmore pet-friendly?
No, 53 Dunmore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 53 Dunmore offer parking?
No, 53 Dunmore does not offer parking.
Does 53 Dunmore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Dunmore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Dunmore have a pool?
Yes, 53 Dunmore has a pool.
Does 53 Dunmore have accessible units?
No, 53 Dunmore does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Dunmore have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Dunmore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Dunmore have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Dunmore does not have units with air conditioning.
