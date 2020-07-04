Amenities

Like new home with Solar panel, save lots of electricity bill. A light and airy two story charming 3,167 feet single house with 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath located in Stonegate community of Irvine. It has convenient main floor bedroom with full bath, powder room, three bedrooms upstairs each with en-suite bathroom and a huge loft. Easy to maintain backyard and front yard. Beautiful view of the Jefferey Trail and Orchard Hill from upstair windows. Close to award winning National Blue Ribbon stonegate elementary school!