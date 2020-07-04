All apartments in Irvine
52 Dublin

52 Dublin · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

52 Dublin, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Like new home with Solar panel, save lots of electricity bill. A light and airy two story charming 3,167 feet single house with 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath located in Stonegate community of Irvine. It has convenient main floor bedroom with full bath, powder room, three bedrooms upstairs each with en-suite bathroom and a huge loft. Easy to maintain backyard and front yard. Beautiful view of the Jefferey Trail and Orchard Hill from upstair windows. Close to award winning National Blue Ribbon stonegate elementary school!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Dublin have any available units?
52 Dublin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 52 Dublin currently offering any rent specials?
52 Dublin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Dublin pet-friendly?
No, 52 Dublin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 52 Dublin offer parking?
No, 52 Dublin does not offer parking.
Does 52 Dublin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Dublin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Dublin have a pool?
No, 52 Dublin does not have a pool.
Does 52 Dublin have accessible units?
No, 52 Dublin does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Dublin have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Dublin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Dublin have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Dublin does not have units with air conditioning.

