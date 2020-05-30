52 Crestwick

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Location! Location! This corner lot, used-to-be-model home is right across the Beautiful Jeffrey Open Space Trail green belt. Available 8/1/2019. It boasts 4 spacious Bedrooms and 3 full Bathrooms with a first-floor suite, and a direct access 2-car attached garage. The Great Room Features a Spacious Living Room, Cozy Fireplace, Dining Area & a Conservatory room in One Open Space. Fully Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen Features Over Sized Island, Granite Counter Tops and Wrap Around Full Back Splash. Stainless Steel Appliances include 5 Burner Gas Cooktop, Oven, Microwave & Dish Washer. Master Suite Features Upgraded Bath Tub, Shower, Duel Vanities & a Huge Walk-in Closet. Plantation Shutters and Recessed Lighting throughout the home. Stonegate community offers resort-style amenities including 7 parks, 4 pools & spas plus sport courts. This home is within walking distance to Blue Ribbon Stonegate elementary school, the major shopping center -Woodbury Town Center and LA fitness. Easy access to major freeways I-5/ 133! No smoking. This is a MUST see!