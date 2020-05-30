52 Crestwick

Amenities
Location! Location! This corner lot, used-to-be-model home is right across the Beautiful Jeffrey Open Space Trail green belt. Available 8/1/2019. It boasts 4 spacious Bedrooms and 3 full Bathrooms with a first-floor suite, and a direct access 2-car attached garage. The Great Room Features a Spacious Living Room, Cozy Fireplace, Dining Area & a Conservatory room in One Open Space. Fully Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen Features Over Sized Island, Granite Counter Tops and Wrap Around Full Back Splash. Stainless Steel Appliances include 5 Burner Gas Cooktop, Oven, Microwave & Dish Washer. Master Suite Features Upgraded Bath Tub, Shower, Duel Vanities & a Huge Walk-in Closet. Plantation Shutters and Recessed Lighting throughout the home. Stonegate community offers resort-style amenities including 7 parks, 4 pools & spas plus sport courts. This home is within walking distance to Blue Ribbon Stonegate elementary school, the major shopping center -Woodbury Town Center and LA fitness. Easy access to major freeways I-5/ 133! No smoking. This is a MUST see!