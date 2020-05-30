All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

52 Crestwick

52 Crestwick · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

52 Crestwick, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Location! Location! This corner lot, used-to-be-model home is right across the Beautiful Jeffrey Open Space Trail green belt. Available 8/1/2019. It boasts 4 spacious Bedrooms and 3 full Bathrooms with a first-floor suite, and a direct access 2-car attached garage. The Great Room Features a Spacious Living Room, Cozy Fireplace, Dining Area & a Conservatory room in One Open Space. Fully Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen Features Over Sized Island, Granite Counter Tops and Wrap Around Full Back Splash. Stainless Steel Appliances include 5 Burner Gas Cooktop, Oven, Microwave & Dish Washer. Master Suite Features Upgraded Bath Tub, Shower, Duel Vanities & a Huge Walk-in Closet. Plantation Shutters and Recessed Lighting throughout the home. Stonegate community offers resort-style amenities including 7 parks, 4 pools & spas plus sport courts. This home is within walking distance to Blue Ribbon Stonegate elementary school, the major shopping center -Woodbury Town Center and LA fitness. Easy access to major freeways I-5/ 133! No smoking. This is a MUST see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Crestwick have any available units?
52 Crestwick doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 52 Crestwick have?
Some of 52 Crestwick's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Crestwick currently offering any rent specials?
52 Crestwick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Crestwick pet-friendly?
No, 52 Crestwick is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 52 Crestwick offer parking?
Yes, 52 Crestwick offers parking.
Does 52 Crestwick have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Crestwick does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Crestwick have a pool?
Yes, 52 Crestwick has a pool.
Does 52 Crestwick have accessible units?
No, 52 Crestwick does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Crestwick have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Crestwick has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Crestwick have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Crestwick does not have units with air conditioning.

