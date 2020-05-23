5141 Altoona Lane

Amenities

Beautifully updated single level home in Turtle Rock. Open floor plan with four bedrooms and two bathrooms plus powder room. Very light and bright with vaulted ceilings and skylights and cozy fireplace in family room. Kitchen has granite counters and white cabinets, microwave, dishwasher, smooth cook top and electric oven. Large master suite opens to private atrium. Large back gardens are perfect for entertaining and outdoor cooking. This home is turn key and ready to move in. Hurry it won't last.