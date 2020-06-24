All apartments in Irvine
5101 Alder
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5101 Alder

5101 Alder · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

5101 Alder, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Lovely desirable one story single family home with only one common wall at a quiet interior location in one of most sought after communities. It has great curb appeal facing an open greenbelt. Freshly painted with custom neutral colors. Newly installed most popular custom wide plank flooring throughout . The spacious living room is highlighted with a cozy fireplace, wet bar and wall organizer. The lushly landscaped large backyard offers a lovely brick patio, private garden with fruit trees. Large kitchen has granite counter tops and a breakfast nook that leads to the formal dining room. Master bedroom features 2 closets and an en-suite bathroom. Two spacious secondary bedrooms shares one bathroom. One of the bedrooms opens to a private outdoor atrium. There is an inside laundry room and a two car attached garage with direct access into the home. All doors and windows have been upgraded. This charming home is conveniently close to community swimming pool, parks and just minutes to renown Irvine Unified School district schools, Top University UC Irvine, shopping, freeways and Strawberry Farms golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 Alder have any available units?
5101 Alder doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5101 Alder have?
Some of 5101 Alder's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 Alder currently offering any rent specials?
5101 Alder is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 Alder pet-friendly?
No, 5101 Alder is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5101 Alder offer parking?
Yes, 5101 Alder offers parking.
Does 5101 Alder have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5101 Alder does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 Alder have a pool?
Yes, 5101 Alder has a pool.
Does 5101 Alder have accessible units?
No, 5101 Alder does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 Alder have units with dishwashers?
No, 5101 Alder does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5101 Alder have units with air conditioning?
No, 5101 Alder does not have units with air conditioning.
