5101 Alder

Lovely desirable one story single family home with only one common wall at a quiet interior location in one of most sought after communities. It has great curb appeal facing an open greenbelt. Freshly painted with custom neutral colors. Newly installed most popular custom wide plank flooring throughout . The spacious living room is highlighted with a cozy fireplace, wet bar and wall organizer. The lushly landscaped large backyard offers a lovely brick patio, private garden with fruit trees. Large kitchen has granite counter tops and a breakfast nook that leads to the formal dining room. Master bedroom features 2 closets and an en-suite bathroom. Two spacious secondary bedrooms shares one bathroom. One of the bedrooms opens to a private outdoor atrium. There is an inside laundry room and a two car attached garage with direct access into the home. All doors and windows have been upgraded. This charming home is conveniently close to community swimming pool, parks and just minutes to renown Irvine Unified School district schools, Top University UC Irvine, shopping, freeways and Strawberry Farms golf course.