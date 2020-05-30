All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

51 Highland View

51 Highland Vw · No Longer Available
Location

51 Highland Vw, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Secluded Condo in the Hill of Turtle Rock ~ Move to this light and bright upper level condo within this quaint community of just 56 units while enjoying panoramic views of nearby hills and trees! Available for the first time, this single level condo offers a great open floor plan with lots of storage and rare space enhancing 9â ceilings. It features scraped ceilings, neutral paint and plush carpeting, stainless steel appliances, upgraded baseboards and plantation shutters and the rest, you can decorate to your hearts desire. Relax on your private balcony and take in the sweeping views while enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning. The main living room is accented by a cozy fireplace and showcases expansive walls, perfect for an entertainment center and displaying art. The dining room opens to both the living room and kitchen. The darling kitchen has room for a small nook table and includes a sizable walk-in pantry, refrigerator and views of the nearby trees. You'll be surprised by the large master suite with a double door entry, relaxing views of nearby trees, loads of closet space, unique dual vanity and large tub/shower. A second bedroom, large linen and storage closets and a separate laundry room complete the layout. The neighborhood has expansive open space, mature and majestic green areas and lots of guest parking. Live close to the community pool and many outdoor walking trails and biking paths. Enjoy the Turtle Rock lifestyle and live 10 minutes close to it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Highland View have any available units?
51 Highland View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 51 Highland View have?
Some of 51 Highland View's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Highland View currently offering any rent specials?
51 Highland View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Highland View pet-friendly?
No, 51 Highland View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 51 Highland View offer parking?
Yes, 51 Highland View offers parking.
Does 51 Highland View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Highland View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Highland View have a pool?
Yes, 51 Highland View has a pool.
Does 51 Highland View have accessible units?
No, 51 Highland View does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Highland View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Highland View has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Highland View have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Highland View does not have units with air conditioning.
