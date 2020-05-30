51 Highland View

Amenities

Secluded Condo in the Hill of Turtle Rock ~ Move to this light and bright upper level condo within this quaint community of just 56 units while enjoying panoramic views of nearby hills and trees! Available for the first time, this single level condo offers a great open floor plan with lots of storage and rare space enhancing 9â ceilings. It features scraped ceilings, neutral paint and plush carpeting, stainless steel appliances, upgraded baseboards and plantation shutters and the rest, you can decorate to your hearts desire. Relax on your private balcony and take in the sweeping views while enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning. The main living room is accented by a cozy fireplace and showcases expansive walls, perfect for an entertainment center and displaying art. The dining room opens to both the living room and kitchen. The darling kitchen has room for a small nook table and includes a sizable walk-in pantry, refrigerator and views of the nearby trees. You'll be surprised by the large master suite with a double door entry, relaxing views of nearby trees, loads of closet space, unique dual vanity and large tub/shower. A second bedroom, large linen and storage closets and a separate laundry room complete the layout. The neighborhood has expansive open space, mature and majestic green areas and lots of guest parking. Live close to the community pool and many outdoor walking trails and biking paths. Enjoy the Turtle Rock lifestyle and live 10 minutes close to it all.