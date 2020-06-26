51 Alberti Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill garage

Fantastic two story END UNIT townhome with NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW, in a great location of very desirable area of Westpark with one car garage attached and one carport. Very bright, great open floor plan, high ceiling, with one bedroom downstairs if you wish not to deal with stairs and the other two bedrooms are upstairs for more privacy. Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops and tile flooring, all tiles on the first floor, and carpet in bedrooms. There is also a patio for your outside seating while barbequing your meal. This beautiful home is in fantastic highly rated schools of Irvine district and it is close to shopping centers with close access to both highways 405 and 5 with no traffic noise. WASHER AND DRYER ARE INCLUDED.