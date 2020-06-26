All apartments in Irvine
51 Alberti Aisle

51 Alberti Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

51 Alberti Aisle, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic two story END UNIT townhome with NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW, in a great location of very desirable area of Westpark with one car garage attached and one carport. Very bright, great open floor plan, high ceiling, with one bedroom downstairs if you wish not to deal with stairs and the other two bedrooms are upstairs for more privacy. Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops and tile flooring, all tiles on the first floor, and carpet in bedrooms. There is also a patio for your outside seating while barbequing your meal. This beautiful home is in fantastic highly rated schools of Irvine district and it is close to shopping centers with close access to both highways 405 and 5 with no traffic noise. WASHER AND DRYER ARE INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Alberti Aisle have any available units?
51 Alberti Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 51 Alberti Aisle have?
Some of 51 Alberti Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Alberti Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
51 Alberti Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Alberti Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 51 Alberti Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 51 Alberti Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 51 Alberti Aisle offers parking.
Does 51 Alberti Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Alberti Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Alberti Aisle have a pool?
No, 51 Alberti Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 51 Alberti Aisle have accessible units?
No, 51 Alberti Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Alberti Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Alberti Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Alberti Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Alberti Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
