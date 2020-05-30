5 Dearborn Unit 63

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage tennis court

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Captivating, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms townhouse property rental on a private Northpark Square neighborhood in Irvine.



The bright interior features hardwood and tile floors, ceiling fan, a fireplace, high vaulted ceiling, couch, lamps, plants, and other decors. The stunning kitchen with an island counter is complete with granite countertops, fine cabinets with plenty of storage space, and ready-to-use appliances. Cozy bedrooms with beds and end tables are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. A washer, dryer, and centralized AC are installed for your convenience. The exterior features a balcony, patio, and a deck in a small cemented yard while the community amenities include access to a pool, tennis court, clubhouse, and fitness center.



It comes with an attached 2-car garage. Pets are not permitted in the unit.



Tenant is responsible for water, gas, and electricity. The landlord will cover the trash. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours and Guided Tours.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: David Sills Lower Peters Canyon Park, Hicks Canyon Park, Crestwood Park, and Silkwood Park.



Bus lines:

79 Tustin - Newport Beach - 0.2 mile

79A Tustin - Newport Beach - 0.2 mile

66 Huntington Beach Irvine - 1.1 miles



No Pets Allowed



