Irvine, CA
5 Dearborn Unit 63
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

5 Dearborn Unit 63

5 Dearborn · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Dearborn, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1992 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Hurry! Sign the lease on or before April 30 to avail the $500 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT in your first full month's rent!

Captivating, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms townhouse property rental on a private Northpark Square neighborhood in Irvine.

The bright interior features hardwood and tile floors, ceiling fan, a fireplace, high vaulted ceiling, couch, lamps, plants, and other decors. The stunning kitchen with an island counter is complete with granite countertops, fine cabinets with plenty of storage space, and ready-to-use appliances. Cozy bedrooms with beds and end tables are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. A washer, dryer, and centralized AC are installed for your convenience. The exterior features a balcony, patio, and a deck in a small cemented yard while the community amenities include access to a pool, tennis court, clubhouse, and fitness center.

It comes with an attached 2-car garage. Pets are not permitted in the unit.

Tenant is responsible for water, gas, and electricity. The landlord will cover the trash. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: David Sills Lower Peters Canyon Park, Hicks Canyon Park, Crestwood Park, and Silkwood Park.

Bus lines:
79 Tustin - Newport Beach - 0.2 mile
79A Tustin - Newport Beach - 0.2 mile
66 Huntington Beach Irvine - 1.1 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5621372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Dearborn Unit 63 have any available units?
5 Dearborn Unit 63 has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Dearborn Unit 63 have?
Some of 5 Dearborn Unit 63's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Dearborn Unit 63 currently offering any rent specials?
5 Dearborn Unit 63 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Dearborn Unit 63 pet-friendly?
No, 5 Dearborn Unit 63 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5 Dearborn Unit 63 offer parking?
Yes, 5 Dearborn Unit 63 does offer parking.
Does 5 Dearborn Unit 63 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Dearborn Unit 63 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Dearborn Unit 63 have a pool?
Yes, 5 Dearborn Unit 63 has a pool.
Does 5 Dearborn Unit 63 have accessible units?
No, 5 Dearborn Unit 63 does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Dearborn Unit 63 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Dearborn Unit 63 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Dearborn Unit 63 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Dearborn Unit 63 has units with air conditioning.
