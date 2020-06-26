All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:20 AM

490 E Yale Loop

490 East Yale Loop · No Longer Available
Location

490 East Yale Loop, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Highly upgraded 3 bedroom and 3 full bath condo that lives like a home. Located in desirable Woodbridge. Beautiful cherry wood flooring in entry, dining and kitchen. Very large living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. One bedroom and full bath downstairs. Large master bedroom upstairs with vaulted ceilings and upgraded bath with granite countertops and walk in tile shower. The generous sized third bedroom and third bath are upstairs. An inside laundry room is off of the kitchen. The private enclosed courtyard is off of the kitchen with a built-in BBQ and is attached to a two car garage. Association amenities include Woodbridge's Lake, Beach Club, Pools, Spas, Tennis, Volleyball Courts and Clubhouse. Woodbridge was designed with many walking and bike paths all within the top rated Irvine school district. Close to shopping and many great restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 E Yale Loop have any available units?
490 E Yale Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 490 E Yale Loop have?
Some of 490 E Yale Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 490 E Yale Loop currently offering any rent specials?
490 E Yale Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 E Yale Loop pet-friendly?
No, 490 E Yale Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 490 E Yale Loop offer parking?
Yes, 490 E Yale Loop offers parking.
Does 490 E Yale Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 490 E Yale Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 E Yale Loop have a pool?
Yes, 490 E Yale Loop has a pool.
Does 490 E Yale Loop have accessible units?
No, 490 E Yale Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 490 E Yale Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 490 E Yale Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 490 E Yale Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 490 E Yale Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

