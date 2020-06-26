490 E Yale Loop

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

Highly upgraded 3 bedroom and 3 full bath condo that lives like a home. Located in desirable Woodbridge. Beautiful cherry wood flooring in entry, dining and kitchen. Very large living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. One bedroom and full bath downstairs. Large master bedroom upstairs with vaulted ceilings and upgraded bath with granite countertops and walk in tile shower. The generous sized third bedroom and third bath are upstairs. An inside laundry room is off of the kitchen. The private enclosed courtyard is off of the kitchen with a built-in BBQ and is attached to a two car garage. Association amenities include Woodbridge's Lake, Beach Club, Pools, Spas, Tennis, Volleyball Courts and Clubhouse. Woodbridge was designed with many walking and bike paths all within the top rated Irvine school district. Close to shopping and many great restaurants.