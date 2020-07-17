49 Sycamore Creek

Amenities

5-Bed Turtle Rock Home w/ Ground-Level Master Suite - This incredibly spacious and open floor plan with a downstairs master is sure to grab your attention! Located in the highly-desirable Turtle Rock community in Irvine, this nearly 3000 sq ft house features a ground-level master suite AND a downstairs guest room - perfect for in-laws quarters, an office space, or a playroom. A double door entry welcomes you in to this inviting home with travertine floors and vaulted ceilings. Two grand, brick fireplaces in the living room and family room add to the ambiance of this charming abode. You'll love the vaulted ceilings, large windows, and sliding glass doors throughout, bringing in natural light and making the space feel open and airy. The kitchen was recently redone with stone counters and tile backsplash and the entire interior repainted! Plus save hundreds on appliances with the fridge included! The master ensuite features vaulted ceilings, a sliding door with private access to the backyard, his and hers walk-in closets, dual sinks, a soaking tub, and walk-in shower. Enjoy the covered patio in the backyard, a well manicured lawn, and all the storage space you could want in the 3-car garage. Situated on the single-loaded part of the street and in one of OC's top school districts, this home has it all!



