Irvine, CA
49 Sycamore Creek
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

49 Sycamore Creek

49 Sycamore Creek · (866) 957-6677 ext. 4
Irvine
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

49 Sycamore Creek, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 49 Sycamore Creek · Avail. now

$5,200

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2770 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5-Bed Turtle Rock Home w/ Ground-Level Master Suite - This incredibly spacious and open floor plan with a downstairs master is sure to grab your attention! Located in the highly-desirable Turtle Rock community in Irvine, this nearly 3000 sq ft house features a ground-level master suite AND a downstairs guest room - perfect for in-laws quarters, an office space, or a playroom. A double door entry welcomes you in to this inviting home with travertine floors and vaulted ceilings. Two grand, brick fireplaces in the living room and family room add to the ambiance of this charming abode. You'll love the vaulted ceilings, large windows, and sliding glass doors throughout, bringing in natural light and making the space feel open and airy. The kitchen was recently redone with stone counters and tile backsplash and the entire interior repainted! Plus save hundreds on appliances with the fridge included! The master ensuite features vaulted ceilings, a sliding door with private access to the backyard, his and hers walk-in closets, dual sinks, a soaking tub, and walk-in shower. Enjoy the covered patio in the backyard, a well manicured lawn, and all the storage space you could want in the 3-car garage. Situated on the single-loaded part of the street and in one of OC's top school districts, this home has it all!

(RLNE5881577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Sycamore Creek have any available units?
49 Sycamore Creek has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 49 Sycamore Creek have?
Some of 49 Sycamore Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Sycamore Creek currently offering any rent specials?
49 Sycamore Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Sycamore Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 49 Sycamore Creek is pet friendly.
Does 49 Sycamore Creek offer parking?
Yes, 49 Sycamore Creek offers parking.
Does 49 Sycamore Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Sycamore Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Sycamore Creek have a pool?
No, 49 Sycamore Creek does not have a pool.
Does 49 Sycamore Creek have accessible units?
No, 49 Sycamore Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Sycamore Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Sycamore Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Sycamore Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Sycamore Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
