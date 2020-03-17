Amenities

This home has been remodeled recently. Newer Kitchen Cabinets, New Granite Counter Tops, New Appliances, Newer Tile Floors, New Vinyl Windows, New Master bathroom Shower, Fresh Paint New Energy-efficient AC. This home has it all. 4 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 car direct access garage, living room, formal dining room, and large family room. One bedroom and bathroom down stairs. Huge backyard with covered patio all on a cul-de-sac street. Approximately 2000 sqft, 7000 sqft lot. Almost forgot, downstairs shower remodeled with top of the line tile and fixtures.