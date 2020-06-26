48 Cedar Tree Lane

Amenities

You'll love this spacious detached single level home with large private yard, within walking distance to award-winning schools, shopping and more. Extra large updated kitchen with center island, granite counters, recessed lights, double electric oven & 4 burner gas cooktop. Lots of kitchen cabinets with pull-out drawers, and eat-in kitchen with room for extra large dining table. Great for entertaining. Vaulted ceilings in large living room with central atrium and lots of natural light. Fully fenced yard and patios with dramatic waterfall feature and exterior fans. Super quiet cul-de-sac location. Includes membership to association amenities: Jr. Olympic size solar-heated & salt water pool, Jacuzzi hot tubs, tennis courts, volleyball, clubhouse, BBQ areas, and tot lots. Located in Park I tract of University Park's Village Park Community Association, one of Irvine's earliest Villages of the 1960's. Village Park is Irvine's greenest Village having highest ratio of greenbelts to homes. Includes Irvine's highest rated schools including Rancho San Joaquin Middle School, University High School, and University Park Elementary. Walking distance to Mason Regional Park, University Park Community Center, Orange County Public Library, Tanaka Farms, and two golf courses. Close-by retail includes Wholesome Choice international grocery, ZionMart, RiteAid, and a mix of restaurants, banking, healthcare, and personal services. Contact Chris @ 949-500-1300 for further information and showings.