Irvine, CA
48 Cedar Tree Lane
Last updated June 30 2019 at 6:24 AM

48 Cedar Tree Lane

48 Cedar Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

48 Cedar Tree Lane, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
You'll love this spacious detached single level home with large private yard, within walking distance to award-winning schools, shopping and more. Extra large updated kitchen with center island, granite counters, recessed lights, double electric oven & 4 burner gas cooktop. Lots of kitchen cabinets with pull-out drawers, and eat-in kitchen with room for extra large dining table. Great for entertaining. Vaulted ceilings in large living room with central atrium and lots of natural light. Fully fenced yard and patios with dramatic waterfall feature and exterior fans. Super quiet cul-de-sac location. Includes membership to association amenities: Jr. Olympic size solar-heated & salt water pool, Jacuzzi hot tubs, tennis courts, volleyball, clubhouse, BBQ areas, and tot lots. Located in Park I tract of University Park's Village Park Community Association, one of Irvine's earliest Villages of the 1960's. Village Park is Irvine's greenest Village having highest ratio of greenbelts to homes. Includes Irvine's highest rated schools including Rancho San Joaquin Middle School, University High School, and University Park Elementary. Walking distance to Mason Regional Park, University Park Community Center, Orange County Public Library, Tanaka Farms, and two golf courses. Close-by retail includes Wholesome Choice international grocery, ZionMart, RiteAid, and a mix of restaurants, banking, healthcare, and personal services. Contact Chris @ 949-500-1300 for further information and showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Cedar Tree Lane have any available units?
48 Cedar Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 48 Cedar Tree Lane have?
Some of 48 Cedar Tree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Cedar Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
48 Cedar Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Cedar Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 48 Cedar Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 48 Cedar Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 48 Cedar Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 48 Cedar Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Cedar Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Cedar Tree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 48 Cedar Tree Lane has a pool.
Does 48 Cedar Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 48 Cedar Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Cedar Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Cedar Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Cedar Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Cedar Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
