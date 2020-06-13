47 Spanish Lace

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

Don't miss this beautifully upgraded, move in ready home in the highly sought after Lombard Court of Woodbury! 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths situated in a serene Spanish style courtyard with a fireplace and plenty of outdoor seating for entertaining. This light and bright home boasts plenty of natural light. Open floor plan with upgraded kitchen appliances. Recently upgraded flooring and new paint throughout the home. Private master bedroom located at the top floor with a walk-in closet, dual sinks, gorgeous bathtub and walk-in shower. Comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer. Separate laundry room.

Side by side 2 car garage, NOT a tandem! Take advantage of the award winning schools and amenities Woodbury has to offer such as: trails, pools, spas, parks, BBQs, basketball/tennis/volleyball courts and easy access to freeways and plenty of shopping!