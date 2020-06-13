All apartments in Irvine
47 Spanish Lace

47 Spanish Lace · (949) 861-8000
Location

47 Spanish Lace, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Don't miss this beautifully upgraded, move in ready home in the highly sought after Lombard Court of Woodbury! 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths situated in a serene Spanish style courtyard with a fireplace and plenty of outdoor seating for entertaining. This light and bright home boasts plenty of natural light. Open floor plan with upgraded kitchen appliances. Recently upgraded flooring and new paint throughout the home. Private master bedroom located at the top floor with a walk-in closet, dual sinks, gorgeous bathtub and walk-in shower. Comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer. Separate laundry room.
Side by side 2 car garage, NOT a tandem! Take advantage of the award winning schools and amenities Woodbury has to offer such as: trails, pools, spas, parks, BBQs, basketball/tennis/volleyball courts and easy access to freeways and plenty of shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Spanish Lace have any available units?
47 Spanish Lace has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47 Spanish Lace have?
Some of 47 Spanish Lace's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Spanish Lace currently offering any rent specials?
47 Spanish Lace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Spanish Lace pet-friendly?
No, 47 Spanish Lace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 47 Spanish Lace offer parking?
Yes, 47 Spanish Lace does offer parking.
Does 47 Spanish Lace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 Spanish Lace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Spanish Lace have a pool?
Yes, 47 Spanish Lace has a pool.
Does 47 Spanish Lace have accessible units?
No, 47 Spanish Lace does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Spanish Lace have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Spanish Lace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Spanish Lace have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Spanish Lace does not have units with air conditioning.
