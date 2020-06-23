47 Meadowgrass

Amenities

Zoned for AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS!!! Recently renovated with new flooring, windows and freshly painted. Located in the heart of Woodbridge. The elementary, middle and high school all have a 10 rating! This 1,220 sqft home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Downstairs features durable laminate floors throughout, a bright living area with recessed lighting, dining area and a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter, range hood and an island. Upstairs you will find the master suite with brand new mirrored closet door, a full upgraded bathroom and the 2 secondary bedrooms. This home also features a downstairs laundry room with plenty of storage, spacious closets, a patio and assigned carport. You can experience the Woodbridge lifestyle by enjoying the 2 lakes, 2 beach lagoons, multiple pools, tennis courts, volleyball courts, multiple parks and much more! Owner will consider one dog.