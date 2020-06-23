All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

47 Meadowgrass

47 Meadowgrass · No Longer Available
Location

47 Meadowgrass, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Zoned for AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS!!! Recently renovated with new flooring, windows and freshly painted. Located in the heart of Woodbridge. The elementary, middle and high school all have a 10 rating! This 1,220 sqft home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Downstairs features durable laminate floors throughout, a bright living area with recessed lighting, dining area and a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter, range hood and an island. Upstairs you will find the master suite with brand new mirrored closet door, a full upgraded bathroom and the 2 secondary bedrooms. This home also features a downstairs laundry room with plenty of storage, spacious closets, a patio and assigned carport. You can experience the Woodbridge lifestyle by enjoying the 2 lakes, 2 beach lagoons, multiple pools, tennis courts, volleyball courts, multiple parks and much more! Owner will consider one dog.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Meadowgrass have any available units?
47 Meadowgrass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 47 Meadowgrass have?
Some of 47 Meadowgrass's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Meadowgrass currently offering any rent specials?
47 Meadowgrass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Meadowgrass pet-friendly?
Yes, 47 Meadowgrass is pet friendly.
Does 47 Meadowgrass offer parking?
Yes, 47 Meadowgrass offers parking.
Does 47 Meadowgrass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Meadowgrass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Meadowgrass have a pool?
Yes, 47 Meadowgrass has a pool.
Does 47 Meadowgrass have accessible units?
No, 47 Meadowgrass does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Meadowgrass have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Meadowgrass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Meadowgrass have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Meadowgrass does not have units with air conditioning.
