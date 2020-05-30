46 Honeyrose

Amenities

Beautiful Woodbury Home for Lease - Beautiful 4 BR, 3 BA, 2600 sq ft, single-family home available for lease. Located in the prestigious Woodbury community with a view of the Arbor Garden community park, this home features an open floorplan with a spacious great room and lots of natural light; a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops; a large center island and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful laminate flooring covers the main living areas downstairs and carpet can be found in the bedrooms. A full bedroom and full bath is downstairs and 3 bedrooms, plus an open loft and 2 full baths up. The master suite comes with 'his and her' dual vanities and an oval soaking tub with a separate walk-in shower. Close to award-winning schools, Woodbury Elementary, Jeffrey Trail MS and Portola HS, and great association amenities such as community pools, tennis/sport courts, baseball field, play grounds for the kids, BBQs, volleyball courts, and lots of parks. Please note: Ready for showing on April 8, 2019.



