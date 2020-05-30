All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 46 Honeyrose.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
46 Honeyrose
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:13 PM

46 Honeyrose

46 Honeyrose · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

46 Honeyrose, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful Woodbury Home for Lease - Beautiful 4 BR, 3 BA, 2600 sq ft, single-family home available for lease. Located in the prestigious Woodbury community with a view of the Arbor Garden community park, this home features an open floorplan with a spacious great room and lots of natural light; a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops; a large center island and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful laminate flooring covers the main living areas downstairs and carpet can be found in the bedrooms. A full bedroom and full bath is downstairs and 3 bedrooms, plus an open loft and 2 full baths up. The master suite comes with 'his and her' dual vanities and an oval soaking tub with a separate walk-in shower. Close to award-winning schools, Woodbury Elementary, Jeffrey Trail MS and Portola HS, and great association amenities such as community pools, tennis/sport courts, baseball field, play grounds for the kids, BBQs, volleyball courts, and lots of parks. Please note: Ready for showing on April 8, 2019.

(RLNE3212434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Honeyrose have any available units?
46 Honeyrose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 46 Honeyrose have?
Some of 46 Honeyrose's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Honeyrose currently offering any rent specials?
46 Honeyrose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Honeyrose pet-friendly?
Yes, 46 Honeyrose is pet friendly.
Does 46 Honeyrose offer parking?
No, 46 Honeyrose does not offer parking.
Does 46 Honeyrose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Honeyrose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Honeyrose have a pool?
Yes, 46 Honeyrose has a pool.
Does 46 Honeyrose have accessible units?
No, 46 Honeyrose does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Honeyrose have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Honeyrose does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Honeyrose have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Honeyrose does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology