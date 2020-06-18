43 Carpenteria

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Fully Furnished. Welcome to this stunning executive home behind the 24 hour live guard gated community of Northpark. This fully furnished home offers approx. 2,300 Sq. Ft. of luxury living space, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 highly upgraded bathrooms and one office with custom built-in cabinets. Gourmet kitchen with oversized Marble Kitchen Island and stainless steel appliances opens to family room and a private entertainer’s backyard with built in BBQ and plenty of room for entertaining your family and friends in style. Family Room with a gorgeous fireplace. Wood flooring throughout the first level. Plantation shutters throughout. Luxurious master suite with a private balcony. Beautifully upgraded master bathroom features double sinks, 2 large walk-in closets, Jacuzzi bathTub and custom tile flooring. Live the life of luxury in this exclusive neighborhood that is walking distance to Hicks Canyon Elementary School, casual and fine dining in Irvine and Tustin market place. Upper level Laundry Room with sink and Built-In cabinets. Spacious 2 car garage with built in cabinets, Epoxy flooring and 220 Volt Electric Vehicle Outlet. Award Winning School district. Northpark offers world class amenities including Pools, spas, Tennis Courts and numerous parks.