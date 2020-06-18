All apartments in Irvine
43 Carpenteria
43 Carpenteria

43 Carpenteria · (888) 236-1943
Location

43 Carpenteria, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Fully Furnished. Welcome to this stunning executive home behind the 24 hour live guard gated community of Northpark. This fully furnished home offers approx. 2,300 Sq. Ft. of luxury living space, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 highly upgraded bathrooms and one office with custom built-in cabinets. Gourmet kitchen with oversized Marble Kitchen Island and stainless steel appliances opens to family room and a private entertainer’s backyard with built in BBQ and plenty of room for entertaining your family and friends in style. Family Room with a gorgeous fireplace. Wood flooring throughout the first level. Plantation shutters throughout. Luxurious master suite with a private balcony. Beautifully upgraded master bathroom features double sinks, 2 large walk-in closets, Jacuzzi bathTub and custom tile flooring. Live the life of luxury in this exclusive neighborhood that is walking distance to Hicks Canyon Elementary School, casual and fine dining in Irvine and Tustin market place. Upper level Laundry Room with sink and Built-In cabinets. Spacious 2 car garage with built in cabinets, Epoxy flooring and 220 Volt Electric Vehicle Outlet. Award Winning School district. Northpark offers world class amenities including Pools, spas, Tennis Courts and numerous parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Carpenteria have any available units?
43 Carpenteria has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43 Carpenteria have?
Some of 43 Carpenteria's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Carpenteria currently offering any rent specials?
43 Carpenteria isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Carpenteria pet-friendly?
No, 43 Carpenteria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 43 Carpenteria offer parking?
Yes, 43 Carpenteria does offer parking.
Does 43 Carpenteria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Carpenteria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Carpenteria have a pool?
Yes, 43 Carpenteria has a pool.
Does 43 Carpenteria have accessible units?
Yes, 43 Carpenteria has accessible units.
Does 43 Carpenteria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Carpenteria has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Carpenteria have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Carpenteria does not have units with air conditioning.
