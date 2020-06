Amenities

garage fireplace microwave carpet range

Single family in Northwood & ready to move in. Home has been well maintained and completed new painting inside. Fireplace in living room and a sliding door lead to the backyard, recessed lights through out the house ,laminated wood on main floor and carpet upstairs.

Award winning schools: Brywood Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle school & Northwood High School.