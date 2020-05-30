Rent Calculator
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:02 AM
Location
40 Navarre, Irvine, CA 92612
Rancho San Joaquin
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 40 Navarre have any available units?
40 Navarre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 40 Navarre currently offering any rent specials?
40 Navarre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Navarre pet-friendly?
No, 40 Navarre is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 40 Navarre offer parking?
Yes, 40 Navarre offers parking.
Does 40 Navarre have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Navarre does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Navarre have a pool?
No, 40 Navarre does not have a pool.
Does 40 Navarre have accessible units?
No, 40 Navarre does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Navarre have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Navarre does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Navarre have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Navarre does not have units with air conditioning.
