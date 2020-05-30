All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 40 Navarre.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
40 Navarre
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:02 AM

40 Navarre

40 Navarre · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Rancho San Joaquin
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

40 Navarre, Irvine, CA 92612
Rancho San Joaquin

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Navarre have any available units?
40 Navarre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 40 Navarre currently offering any rent specials?
40 Navarre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Navarre pet-friendly?
No, 40 Navarre is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 40 Navarre offer parking?
Yes, 40 Navarre offers parking.
Does 40 Navarre have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Navarre does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Navarre have a pool?
No, 40 Navarre does not have a pool.
Does 40 Navarre have accessible units?
No, 40 Navarre does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Navarre have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Navarre does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Navarre have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Navarre does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology