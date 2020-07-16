4 Soaring Hawk

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

This beautiful Summerfield home in the great neighborhood of Woodbridge features 4 bedroom/ 3 bath with open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. Huge master bedroom with view of the park. Fire place in the living room. Bright kitchen opens up to the large backyard of fruit trees and green garden. New Refrigerator, washer and dryer included with lease. You will have access to all Woodbridge amenities including 2 Lakes, lagoons, pools, tennis courts. Plus close to access to freeway 405, shopping centers, restaurants, and much more!