4 Soaring Hawk
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

4 Soaring Hawk

4 Soaring Hawk · (949) 451-1200
Location

4 Soaring Hawk, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1930 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This beautiful Summerfield home in the great neighborhood of Woodbridge features 4 bedroom/ 3 bath with open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. Huge master bedroom with view of the park. Fire place in the living room. Bright kitchen opens up to the large backyard of fruit trees and green garden. New Refrigerator, washer and dryer included with lease. You will have access to all Woodbridge amenities including 2 Lakes, lagoons, pools, tennis courts. Plus close to access to freeway 405, shopping centers, restaurants, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Soaring Hawk have any available units?
4 Soaring Hawk has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Soaring Hawk have?
Some of 4 Soaring Hawk's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Soaring Hawk currently offering any rent specials?
4 Soaring Hawk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Soaring Hawk pet-friendly?
No, 4 Soaring Hawk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4 Soaring Hawk offer parking?
No, 4 Soaring Hawk does not offer parking.
Does 4 Soaring Hawk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Soaring Hawk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Soaring Hawk have a pool?
Yes, 4 Soaring Hawk has a pool.
Does 4 Soaring Hawk have accessible units?
No, 4 Soaring Hawk does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Soaring Hawk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Soaring Hawk has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Soaring Hawk have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Soaring Hawk does not have units with air conditioning.
