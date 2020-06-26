All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

4 SNOWBERRY

4 Snowberry · No Longer Available
Location

4 Snowberry, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Irvine 3 bedroom Townhouse for Lease - New Luxury Vinyl Floors - 2 car garage - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome for lease in Irvine. This 1464 sq.ft. 2 story home features, plantation shutters in the spacious living room with wood burning fireplace leads to the dining room with cathedral ceilings, and new luxury wood vinyl floors. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and includes stove, microwave, and dishwasher, and the sink over looks the private patio courtyard is great for backyard BBQ's and entertaining. The master bedroom is spacious with his and her closets, and also include plantation shutters. Secondary bedrooms are spacious, and all bedrooms have lush carpeting. Central Air. There is a den next to the kitchen which leads to the patio and gives you direct access to your 2 car garage with remote. The association community has lush landscaped grounds and walking paths.

Walk to Association pool & spa, and tot lot.
Close to schools, shopping, and restaurants.

A small pet is negotiable.

To Qualify:
Must be willing to take possession within 21 days or sooner.
Income should exceed $8250/mo.
Must have good credit.

For more information, or to view:

714-378-1418 ext.11

Or go to: www.lionproperties.com

Thanks for looking.

Although we try to assure accuracy, we will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors.

(RLNE4415389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 SNOWBERRY have any available units?
4 SNOWBERRY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4 SNOWBERRY have?
Some of 4 SNOWBERRY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 SNOWBERRY currently offering any rent specials?
4 SNOWBERRY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 SNOWBERRY pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 SNOWBERRY is pet friendly.
Does 4 SNOWBERRY offer parking?
Yes, 4 SNOWBERRY offers parking.
Does 4 SNOWBERRY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 SNOWBERRY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 SNOWBERRY have a pool?
Yes, 4 SNOWBERRY has a pool.
Does 4 SNOWBERRY have accessible units?
No, 4 SNOWBERRY does not have accessible units.
Does 4 SNOWBERRY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 SNOWBERRY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 SNOWBERRY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 SNOWBERRY has units with air conditioning.

