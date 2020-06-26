4 SNOWBERRY

Amenities

Irvine 3 bedroom Townhouse for Lease - New Luxury Vinyl Floors - 2 car garage - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome for lease in Irvine. This 1464 sq.ft. 2 story home features, plantation shutters in the spacious living room with wood burning fireplace leads to the dining room with cathedral ceilings, and new luxury wood vinyl floors. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and includes stove, microwave, and dishwasher, and the sink over looks the private patio courtyard is great for backyard BBQ's and entertaining. The master bedroom is spacious with his and her closets, and also include plantation shutters. Secondary bedrooms are spacious, and all bedrooms have lush carpeting. Central Air. There is a den next to the kitchen which leads to the patio and gives you direct access to your 2 car garage with remote. The association community has lush landscaped grounds and walking paths.



Walk to Association pool & spa, and tot lot.

Close to schools, shopping, and restaurants.



A small pet is negotiable.



To Qualify:

Must be willing to take possession within 21 days or sooner.

Income should exceed $8250/mo.

Must have good credit.



