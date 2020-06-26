All apartments in Irvine
39 Nighthawk
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM

39 Nighthawk

39 Nighthawk · No Longer Available
Irvine
Woodbridge
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

39 Nighthawk, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Immaculate house inside the loop of Woodbridge, many upgrades, additions, & show's like a model. The beautiful custom kitchen opens up to the family room GRANITE COUNTER KITCHEN, with ISLAND OPENS to FAMILY ROOM, MIELE KITCHEN COOK TOP, STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Quiet peaceful backyard has a built-in fire pit, and built in BBQ. Master bedroom has been completely remodeled with his and hers sinks, Roman bathtub, walk-in closet . 3 car garage with painted drywall and epoxy flooring and plenty of storage space. Downstairs room has built-in desk with storage, great for an office or can be used as a 5th bedroom. Washer Dryer and refrigerator are included. BRAND NEW Laminate Floorings upstairs and living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Nighthawk have any available units?
39 Nighthawk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 39 Nighthawk have?
Some of 39 Nighthawk's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Nighthawk currently offering any rent specials?
39 Nighthawk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Nighthawk pet-friendly?
No, 39 Nighthawk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 39 Nighthawk offer parking?
Yes, 39 Nighthawk offers parking.
Does 39 Nighthawk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Nighthawk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Nighthawk have a pool?
No, 39 Nighthawk does not have a pool.
Does 39 Nighthawk have accessible units?
No, 39 Nighthawk does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Nighthawk have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Nighthawk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Nighthawk have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Nighthawk does not have units with air conditioning.
