39 Nighthawk

Amenities
Immaculate house inside the loop of Woodbridge, many upgrades, additions, & show's like a model. The beautiful custom kitchen opens up to the family room GRANITE COUNTER KITCHEN, with ISLAND OPENS to FAMILY ROOM, MIELE KITCHEN COOK TOP, STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Quiet peaceful backyard has a built-in fire pit, and built in BBQ. Master bedroom has been completely remodeled with his and hers sinks, Roman bathtub, walk-in closet . 3 car garage with painted drywall and epoxy flooring and plenty of storage space. Downstairs room has built-in desk with storage, great for an office or can be used as a 5th bedroom. Washer Dryer and refrigerator are included. BRAND NEW Laminate Floorings upstairs and living area.