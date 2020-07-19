39 Highland

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to beautiful Turtle Rock. This home has a great view and is located at the end of the complex. Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car attached garage with direct access. Features a formal dining room and kitchen with tile counters and white cabinetry. Living room has a cozy fireplace and access to the patio. The den boasts a built-in cabinet and is a great place to enjoy beautiful views. Bedrooms are spacious and bright. Master bath features two large closets, double sinks and separate toilet area. Laundry is located inside a closet. Turtle Rock is wonderfully located near UCI, beaches, shopping and dining.