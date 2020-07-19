All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

39 Highland

39 Highland Vw
Location

39 Highland Vw, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to beautiful Turtle Rock. This home has a great view and is located at the end of the complex. Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car attached garage with direct access. Features a formal dining room and kitchen with tile counters and white cabinetry. Living room has a cozy fireplace and access to the patio. The den boasts a built-in cabinet and is a great place to enjoy beautiful views. Bedrooms are spacious and bright. Master bath features two large closets, double sinks and separate toilet area. Laundry is located inside a closet. Turtle Rock is wonderfully located near UCI, beaches, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Highland have any available units?
39 Highland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 39 Highland have?
Some of 39 Highland's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Highland currently offering any rent specials?
39 Highland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Highland pet-friendly?
No, 39 Highland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 39 Highland offer parking?
Yes, 39 Highland offers parking.
Does 39 Highland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Highland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Highland have a pool?
No, 39 Highland does not have a pool.
Does 39 Highland have accessible units?
No, 39 Highland does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Highland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Highland has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Highland have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Highland does not have units with air conditioning.
