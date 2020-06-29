All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 39 Goldenrod.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
39 Goldenrod
Last updated March 5 2020 at 4:23 PM

39 Goldenrod

39 Goldenrod · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

39 Goldenrod, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Recently upgraded Townhome offering an open and airy floor plan with high ceilings, 2 bedrooms, 2-1/2 bath unit in prestigious Woodbridge location. This welcoming home is bright and open with new wood flooring in living room, stairs and master bed room. Freshly painted throughout with new baseboards. The kitchen boasts gas stove, recently updated cabinets and tiles flooring coordinating to the cabinetry. The dining area includes a gas fireplace and opens to patio ideal for entertaining or relaxing. Upstairs are the two en-suite bedrooms for maximum privacy and comfort with vaulted ceilings. Bathrooms with custom vanities, lighting and fixtures. The home also includes a downstairs half bath and upstairs laundry area including a washer and dryer hookup. Two car garage and ample guest parking complete this home. Tenants can enjoy all the benefits of the Woodbridge Homeowners Association which has 40+ parks and pools, two lakes and swimming lagoons, two beach clubs with boat docks, 20+ tennis courts and many other recreational amenities. Award winning Springbrook Elementary School is within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Goldenrod have any available units?
39 Goldenrod doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 39 Goldenrod have?
Some of 39 Goldenrod's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Goldenrod currently offering any rent specials?
39 Goldenrod is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Goldenrod pet-friendly?
No, 39 Goldenrod is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 39 Goldenrod offer parking?
Yes, 39 Goldenrod offers parking.
Does 39 Goldenrod have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Goldenrod does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Goldenrod have a pool?
Yes, 39 Goldenrod has a pool.
Does 39 Goldenrod have accessible units?
No, 39 Goldenrod does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Goldenrod have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Goldenrod has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Goldenrod have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Goldenrod does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology