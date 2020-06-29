39 Goldenrod

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking tennis court

Recently upgraded Townhome offering an open and airy floor plan with high ceilings, 2 bedrooms, 2-1/2 bath unit in prestigious Woodbridge location. This welcoming home is bright and open with new wood flooring in living room, stairs and master bed room. Freshly painted throughout with new baseboards. The kitchen boasts gas stove, recently updated cabinets and tiles flooring coordinating to the cabinetry. The dining area includes a gas fireplace and opens to patio ideal for entertaining or relaxing. Upstairs are the two en-suite bedrooms for maximum privacy and comfort with vaulted ceilings. Bathrooms with custom vanities, lighting and fixtures. The home also includes a downstairs half bath and upstairs laundry area including a washer and dryer hookup. Two car garage and ample guest parking complete this home. Tenants can enjoy all the benefits of the Woodbridge Homeowners Association which has 40+ parks and pools, two lakes and swimming lagoons, two beach clubs with boat docks, 20+ tennis courts and many other recreational amenities. Award winning Springbrook Elementary School is within walking distance.