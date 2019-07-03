All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 39 City Stroll.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
39 City Stroll
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

39 City Stroll

39 City Stroll · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

39 City Stroll, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Relaxed at Southern California sunshine while enjoying the modern city life. This hidden gem provides everything you are imagining. Three bedrooms with one master suite downstairs and one master suite upstairs facing rows of giant palm trees and lush gardening offers soothing views and convenience for both hosts and guests. Gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (big refrigerator), kitchen island, lots of storage and opens to huge and bright great room that can access court yard. Laundry with top-of-the-line washer and dryer. Second floor both master suite and 3rd bedroom offer fully upgraded bathrooms, plus a spacious loft, provides a cozy environment for the family. Walking distances to Woodbury town center, prestigious schools, numerous pools, sports facilities and Jeffrey Trail Open Space; Minutes drive away from Irvine Spectrum Center, highways, beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 City Stroll have any available units?
39 City Stroll doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 39 City Stroll have?
Some of 39 City Stroll's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 City Stroll currently offering any rent specials?
39 City Stroll is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 City Stroll pet-friendly?
No, 39 City Stroll is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 39 City Stroll offer parking?
No, 39 City Stroll does not offer parking.
Does 39 City Stroll have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 City Stroll offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 City Stroll have a pool?
Yes, 39 City Stroll has a pool.
Does 39 City Stroll have accessible units?
No, 39 City Stroll does not have accessible units.
Does 39 City Stroll have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 City Stroll has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 City Stroll have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 City Stroll does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology