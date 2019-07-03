39 City Stroll

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Relaxed at Southern California sunshine while enjoying the modern city life. This hidden gem provides everything you are imagining. Three bedrooms with one master suite downstairs and one master suite upstairs facing rows of giant palm trees and lush gardening offers soothing views and convenience for both hosts and guests. Gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (big refrigerator), kitchen island, lots of storage and opens to huge and bright great room that can access court yard. Laundry with top-of-the-line washer and dryer. Second floor both master suite and 3rd bedroom offer fully upgraded bathrooms, plus a spacious loft, provides a cozy environment for the family. Walking distances to Woodbury town center, prestigious schools, numerous pools, sports facilities and Jeffrey Trail Open Space; Minutes drive away from Irvine Spectrum Center, highways, beaches.