All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 38 Pathway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
38 Pathway
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:09 PM

38 Pathway

38 Pathway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

38 Pathway, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
This Beautifully upgraded condo located in the prestigious Portola Springs Community in now on market. This popular 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom floor plan comes with ceramic tile, hardwood, and partially carpeted floor. Then leading into a spacious great room, with recessed lighting, upgraded flooring throughout, and gorgeous chef’s kitchen features, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave. Assigned schools are Portola Springs ES, Jeffery trail MS, and Portola HS all within few minutes of driving. You can enjoy the resort style association pool, basketball court, and park at right in front of the place. Close to Woodbury Town Center, the Market Place, Irvine Spectrum, the Great Park and much more. This home will sell soon so come visit before it’s too late. Don’t miss this opportunity to own in Portola Springs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Pathway have any available units?
38 Pathway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 38 Pathway have?
Some of 38 Pathway's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Pathway currently offering any rent specials?
38 Pathway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Pathway pet-friendly?
No, 38 Pathway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 38 Pathway offer parking?
Yes, 38 Pathway offers parking.
Does 38 Pathway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Pathway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Pathway have a pool?
Yes, 38 Pathway has a pool.
Does 38 Pathway have accessible units?
No, 38 Pathway does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Pathway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Pathway has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Pathway have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Pathway does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology