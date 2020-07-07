38 Pathway

Amenities

This Beautifully upgraded condo located in the prestigious Portola Springs Community in now on market. This popular 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom floor plan comes with ceramic tile, hardwood, and partially carpeted floor. Then leading into a spacious great room, with recessed lighting, upgraded flooring throughout, and gorgeous chef’s kitchen features, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave. Assigned schools are Portola Springs ES, Jeffery trail MS, and Portola HS all within few minutes of driving. You can enjoy the resort style association pool, basketball court, and park at right in front of the place. Close to Woodbury Town Center, the Market Place, Irvine Spectrum, the Great Park and much more. This home will sell soon so come visit before it’s too late. Don’t miss this opportunity to own in Portola Springs!