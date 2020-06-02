37 Keepsake

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Wonderful detached 2 level condominium with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms in Great Park area. Ground level offers a open floor plan with a large living room, adjoining dining area and upgraded kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, huge center island with breakfast bar, granite countertop, plantation shutter, recessed lighting and beautiful crown molding. All bedrooms located on the 2nd floor with complete privacy. Fabulous master suite offering abundant closet space and luxurious bathroom with separate shower and over-sized tub. Spacious bedrooms. Low maintenance backyard. Great Association amenities including Pool, SPA, Barbecue, Picnic Area, Outdoor Cooking Area, Playground, Tennis, Club House and so much more. Award Irvine winning school district!