Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:24 AM

364 Orange Blossom

364 Orange Blossom · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

364 Orange Blossom, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome to your new home in Orange Tree as This Highly upgraded lower unit condo features 2 BR/1 BA ground-level home, with a full white quartz countertop, espresso shaker cabinets, sophisticated full backsplash, New Samsung stainless steel Microwave oven, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove as they are all new appliances, in-unit GE washer/dryer, two custom accent color walls, recessed lights in living/dining room, ceiling fans with remote control in bedrooms, plenty of storage, porcelain wood looking tile and crown molding throughout, extended patio views from the living room, with a relaxing view of a bubbling pond and mature trees and well maintained landscape. This unit has a lot of privacy, due to its prime location. Because the unit is insulated in between other units, it is cool during the summer and warm during the winter, leading to low energy bills. One reserved carport spot (#141), with visitors parking close by and throughout the complex. The community features a full gym, a clubhouse, 2 pools, spas, gated tennis courts, basketball court, and tot lots. Conveniently located at the intersections of I-5, I-405, and CA-133, this condo, and community are close to Oak Creek Golf Club, IVC, UCI, Irvine Spectrum, post-office, restaurants, and grocery stores. Irvine has an excellent school district and is one of the safest cities in the US. the condo is located in Building 17. For a Private viewing call Steven E 949.246.7511

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 Orange Blossom have any available units?
364 Orange Blossom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 364 Orange Blossom have?
Some of 364 Orange Blossom's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 Orange Blossom currently offering any rent specials?
364 Orange Blossom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 Orange Blossom pet-friendly?
No, 364 Orange Blossom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 364 Orange Blossom offer parking?
Yes, 364 Orange Blossom offers parking.
Does 364 Orange Blossom have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 364 Orange Blossom offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 Orange Blossom have a pool?
Yes, 364 Orange Blossom has a pool.
Does 364 Orange Blossom have accessible units?
No, 364 Orange Blossom does not have accessible units.
Does 364 Orange Blossom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 364 Orange Blossom has units with dishwashers.
Does 364 Orange Blossom have units with air conditioning?
No, 364 Orange Blossom does not have units with air conditioning.
