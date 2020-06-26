364 Orange Blossom

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool tennis court

Welcome to your new home in Orange Tree as This Highly upgraded lower unit condo features 2 BR/1 BA ground-level home, with a full white quartz countertop, espresso shaker cabinets, sophisticated full backsplash, New Samsung stainless steel Microwave oven, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove as they are all new appliances, in-unit GE washer/dryer, two custom accent color walls, recessed lights in living/dining room, ceiling fans with remote control in bedrooms, plenty of storage, porcelain wood looking tile and crown molding throughout, extended patio views from the living room, with a relaxing view of a bubbling pond and mature trees and well maintained landscape. This unit has a lot of privacy, due to its prime location. Because the unit is insulated in between other units, it is cool during the summer and warm during the winter, leading to low energy bills. One reserved carport spot (#141), with visitors parking close by and throughout the complex. The community features a full gym, a clubhouse, 2 pools, spas, gated tennis courts, basketball court, and tot lots. Conveniently located at the intersections of I-5, I-405, and CA-133, this condo, and community are close to Oak Creek Golf Club, IVC, UCI, Irvine Spectrum, post-office, restaurants, and grocery stores. Irvine has an excellent school district and is one of the safest cities in the US. the condo is located in Building 17. For a Private viewing call Steven E 949.246.7511