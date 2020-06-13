All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 3504 Orangewood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
3504 Orangewood
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:09 AM

3504 Orangewood

3504 Orangewood · (714) 426-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3504 Orangewood, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1183 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This sunny and bright two bedroom and 2.5 bathroom condo located in gated Oak Creek community is conveniently located near 405 FWY, shops, dining, beaches, entertainment and the great outdoors. This condo offers a direct pool view and enjoy the convenient inside laundry, direction access two car garage, and spacious living space. The condo features newer paint, appliances and flooring and cozy fire place as well as upgraded kitchen. Community amenities include basketball courts, tennis courts, clubhouse, parks, playgrounds for kids and families. Excellent Irvine Unified School District service for the Village of Oak Creek.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 Orangewood have any available units?
3504 Orangewood has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3504 Orangewood have?
Some of 3504 Orangewood's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 Orangewood currently offering any rent specials?
3504 Orangewood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 Orangewood pet-friendly?
No, 3504 Orangewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3504 Orangewood offer parking?
Yes, 3504 Orangewood does offer parking.
Does 3504 Orangewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3504 Orangewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 Orangewood have a pool?
Yes, 3504 Orangewood has a pool.
Does 3504 Orangewood have accessible units?
No, 3504 Orangewood does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 Orangewood have units with dishwashers?
No, 3504 Orangewood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3504 Orangewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 3504 Orangewood does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3504 Orangewood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity