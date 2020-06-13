3504 Orangewood

Amenities

This sunny and bright two bedroom and 2.5 bathroom condo located in gated Oak Creek community is conveniently located near 405 FWY, shops, dining, beaches, entertainment and the great outdoors. This condo offers a direct pool view and enjoy the convenient inside laundry, direction access two car garage, and spacious living space. The condo features newer paint, appliances and flooring and cozy fire place as well as upgraded kitchen. Community amenities include basketball courts, tennis courts, clubhouse, parks, playgrounds for kids and families. Excellent Irvine Unified School District service for the Village of Oak Creek.