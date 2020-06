Amenities

When an Interior Designer owns a home, this is what it looks like. When gardening is a talent too, this is what the yard looks like. Run don't walk! Lam Flrs, Shutters, Remodeled Kit and Baths, Master Closets to die for, enormous full attic storage w/pull down, 2 FP, cstm mouldings, French Doors, ceil fans. It's the pretty yellow house set way back with charming porch swing. Generous yard is quiet, private and oh so very romantic.