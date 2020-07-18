345 Bronze

Amenities

Built in 2009, this former model home is ideally located on an interior corner lot in the beautiful Santa Cruz community of Irvine. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, this home radiates natural light and has added privacy due to its corner location. You'll find upgrades throughout including new hardwood flooring which provides warmth and a clean feel. Additional features include a private yard (GE Monogram BBQ included), upstairs laundry (washer/dryer included), 2 car garage with epoxy floors, ample storage and EV charger. Only minutes walk or drive to Irvine's many amenities including Woodbury Town Center conveniently located around the corner. Schedule an appointment to view this beautiful home today.