Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

345 Bronze

345 Bronze · (949) 464-7653
Location

345 Bronze, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2064 sqft

Amenities

Built in 2009, this former model home is ideally located on an interior corner lot in the beautiful Santa Cruz community of Irvine. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, this home radiates natural light and has added privacy due to its corner location. You'll find upgrades throughout including new hardwood flooring which provides warmth and a clean feel. Additional features include a private yard (GE Monogram BBQ included), upstairs laundry (washer/dryer included), 2 car garage with epoxy floors, ample storage and EV charger. Only minutes walk or drive to Irvine's many amenities including Woodbury Town Center conveniently located around the corner. Schedule an appointment to view this beautiful home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Bronze have any available units?
345 Bronze has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 345 Bronze have?
Some of 345 Bronze's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Bronze currently offering any rent specials?
345 Bronze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Bronze pet-friendly?
No, 345 Bronze is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 345 Bronze offer parking?
Yes, 345 Bronze offers parking.
Does 345 Bronze have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 Bronze offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Bronze have a pool?
No, 345 Bronze does not have a pool.
Does 345 Bronze have accessible units?
No, 345 Bronze does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Bronze have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Bronze does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 Bronze have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 Bronze does not have units with air conditioning.
