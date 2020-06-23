34 Tangerine

Amenities

No Common Walls, Completely D E T A C H E D Home! 2 Bedrooms and a DEN! RV Access from Back Driveway Area. Living Room Has Fireplace and Sliding Glass Doors to Enclosed Yard and Private Patio, Great for Pets and Entertaining. Formal Dining Room. Den/Family Room. Kitchen Has Butcher Block Countertops and Breakfast Bar. Mirrored Wardrobes in Bedrooms. 2-Car Attached Garage with Washer and Dryer Hook-ups. Great Location and Room for Extra Cars. Near Area Colleges, Shopping and Oak Creek Golf Course. 2 City Parks and Dog Park Nearby. Owner Pays All Association Fees for Neighborhood Greenbelt Maintenance, Pools, Spas, Tennis Courts, Tot Lot, Clubhouse, and Gym. Contact Ed, 949-533-7200.