Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

34 Tangerine

34 Tangerine · No Longer Available
Location

34 Tangerine, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
No Common Walls, Completely D E T A C H E D Home! 2 Bedrooms and a DEN! RV Access from Back Driveway Area. Living Room Has Fireplace and Sliding Glass Doors to Enclosed Yard and Private Patio, Great for Pets and Entertaining. Formal Dining Room. Den/Family Room. Kitchen Has Butcher Block Countertops and Breakfast Bar. Mirrored Wardrobes in Bedrooms. 2-Car Attached Garage with Washer and Dryer Hook-ups. Great Location and Room for Extra Cars. Near Area Colleges, Shopping and Oak Creek Golf Course. 2 City Parks and Dog Park Nearby. Owner Pays All Association Fees for Neighborhood Greenbelt Maintenance, Pools, Spas, Tennis Courts, Tot Lot, Clubhouse, and Gym. Contact Ed, 949-533-7200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Tangerine have any available units?
34 Tangerine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 34 Tangerine have?
Some of 34 Tangerine's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Tangerine currently offering any rent specials?
34 Tangerine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Tangerine pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Tangerine is pet friendly.
Does 34 Tangerine offer parking?
Yes, 34 Tangerine offers parking.
Does 34 Tangerine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Tangerine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Tangerine have a pool?
Yes, 34 Tangerine has a pool.
Does 34 Tangerine have accessible units?
No, 34 Tangerine does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Tangerine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Tangerine has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Tangerine have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Tangerine does not have units with air conditioning.
