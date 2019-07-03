All apartments in Irvine
332 Monroe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

332 Monroe

332 Monroe · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

332 Monroe, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call or text the property manager Tahnee Merideth 714-595-3541
Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net

Remodeled kitchen, stainless steel appliances, zodiac counters center island, tiled floors throughout the main floor. Office niche and extra storage space. Spacious master bedroom with full bathroom. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Laundry area conveniently located upstairs. Remodeled bathroom next to other 2 spacious bedrooms. Community pool and spa just steps away. Outside back living area has new concrete trough out with one of the largest backyards in the community. 2 car garage with extra storage. Owner has left refrigerator, washer and dryer for new tenant's use (no warranty). Also, couch can be left if desired. Sorry, no pets.

**THIS IS A MONTH A MONTH LEASE**

Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $39 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,450, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Monroe have any available units?
332 Monroe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 332 Monroe have?
Some of 332 Monroe's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Monroe currently offering any rent specials?
332 Monroe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Monroe pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 Monroe is pet friendly.
Does 332 Monroe offer parking?
Yes, 332 Monroe does offer parking.
Does 332 Monroe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 Monroe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Monroe have a pool?
Yes, 332 Monroe has a pool.
Does 332 Monroe have accessible units?
No, 332 Monroe does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Monroe have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 Monroe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Monroe have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 Monroe does not have units with air conditioning.
