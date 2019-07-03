332 Monroe

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call or text the property manager Tahnee Merideth 714-595-3541

Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net



Remodeled kitchen, stainless steel appliances, zodiac counters center island, tiled floors throughout the main floor. Office niche and extra storage space. Spacious master bedroom with full bathroom. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Laundry area conveniently located upstairs. Remodeled bathroom next to other 2 spacious bedrooms. Community pool and spa just steps away. Outside back living area has new concrete trough out with one of the largest backyards in the community. 2 car garage with extra storage. Owner has left refrigerator, washer and dryer for new tenant's use (no warranty). Also, couch can be left if desired. Sorry, no pets.



**THIS IS A MONTH A MONTH LEASE**



Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $39 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,450, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

