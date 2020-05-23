All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:45 AM

331 Streamwood

331 Streamwood · No Longer Available
Location

331 Streamwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Condo for rent! Must see! - This Single story 1 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent is a truly must see! hardwood floors, A/C, carport parking, full access to all HOA amenities.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4821148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Streamwood have any available units?
331 Streamwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 331 Streamwood have?
Some of 331 Streamwood's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 Streamwood currently offering any rent specials?
331 Streamwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Streamwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 331 Streamwood is pet friendly.
Does 331 Streamwood offer parking?
Yes, 331 Streamwood offers parking.
Does 331 Streamwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 Streamwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Streamwood have a pool?
Yes, 331 Streamwood has a pool.
Does 331 Streamwood have accessible units?
No, 331 Streamwood does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Streamwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 Streamwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 331 Streamwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 331 Streamwood has units with air conditioning.
