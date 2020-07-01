All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

33 Oxford

33 Oxford · No Longer Available
Location

33 Oxford, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
33 Oxford Available 04/01/20 **** 100% remodeled 1 BR Unit w/all appliances - Pets OK **** - - Privately Owned Condominium offered by Friendly Landlord who takes good care of his tenants & condos and does property management and renovation as a full time activity.

- This unit does not belong to an apartment community and is surrounded by quiet homeowners / full time residents taking pride of their neighborhood.

- Approx. 825 SF 1BR/1BA in University Town Center, which is walking/biking distance from the UCI campus, retail stores, restaurants, movie theater, Trader Joe's, etc..

- All Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinetry has been replaced with modern Cognac cabinets.

- Upstairs Unit with Hardwood Floor and Recessed Lights Throughout.

- Travertine tiles in Kitchen, Bathroom and Shower Walls.

- Cozy Fireplace in Living Room.

- Entirely Freshly Painted Throughout.

- All Newer Stainless Appliances are included: Large Side by Side Refrigerator, Microwave/Hood, Gas Stove and Dishwasher.

- Interior Laundry Room Offers High Efficiency Washer and Dryer.

- Newer double pane windows in Bedroom and Living Room.

- New double French doors Open to the large, private balcony/deck.

- Central Heating and AC.

- Built-in, Recessed Ladder to Access the Attic Storage area.

- Amenities Include Swimming Pools, Spas and Basket Ball Court.

- Two Individual Assigned Carports with a total of four lockable storage cabinets.

- Easy access to the 5 and 405 freeways and toll roads 133 and 241.

- Very easy commute within Irvine and to Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Tustin, Mission Viejo, Aliso Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Lake Forest, etc.

- Non Smoking Condo, whether inside or outside. No exceptions, sorry.

- OK with one large pet or two small pets with no extra deposit. Please submit first for approval for your pet(s)

Thank you for your interest!! Marc

(RLNE5615105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Oxford have any available units?
33 Oxford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 33 Oxford have?
Some of 33 Oxford's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Oxford currently offering any rent specials?
33 Oxford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Oxford pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 Oxford is pet friendly.
Does 33 Oxford offer parking?
Yes, 33 Oxford offers parking.
Does 33 Oxford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Oxford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Oxford have a pool?
Yes, 33 Oxford has a pool.
Does 33 Oxford have accessible units?
No, 33 Oxford does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Oxford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Oxford has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Oxford have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33 Oxford has units with air conditioning.

