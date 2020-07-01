Amenities

33 Oxford Available 04/01/20 **** 100% remodeled 1 BR Unit w/all appliances - Pets OK **** - - Privately Owned Condominium offered by Friendly Landlord who takes good care of his tenants & condos and does property management and renovation as a full time activity.



- This unit does not belong to an apartment community and is surrounded by quiet homeowners / full time residents taking pride of their neighborhood.



- Approx. 825 SF 1BR/1BA in University Town Center, which is walking/biking distance from the UCI campus, retail stores, restaurants, movie theater, Trader Joe's, etc..



- All Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinetry has been replaced with modern Cognac cabinets.



- Upstairs Unit with Hardwood Floor and Recessed Lights Throughout.



- Travertine tiles in Kitchen, Bathroom and Shower Walls.



- Cozy Fireplace in Living Room.



- Entirely Freshly Painted Throughout.



- All Newer Stainless Appliances are included: Large Side by Side Refrigerator, Microwave/Hood, Gas Stove and Dishwasher.



- Interior Laundry Room Offers High Efficiency Washer and Dryer.



- Newer double pane windows in Bedroom and Living Room.



- New double French doors Open to the large, private balcony/deck.



- Central Heating and AC.



- Built-in, Recessed Ladder to Access the Attic Storage area.



- Amenities Include Swimming Pools, Spas and Basket Ball Court.



- Two Individual Assigned Carports with a total of four lockable storage cabinets.



- Easy access to the 5 and 405 freeways and toll roads 133 and 241.



- Very easy commute within Irvine and to Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Tustin, Mission Viejo, Aliso Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Lake Forest, etc.



- Non Smoking Condo, whether inside or outside. No exceptions, sorry.



- OK with one large pet or two small pets with no extra deposit. Please submit first for approval for your pet(s)



Thank you for your interest!! Marc



(RLNE5615105)