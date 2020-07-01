Amenities
33 Oxford Available 04/01/20 **** 100% remodeled 1 BR Unit w/all appliances - Pets OK **** - - Privately Owned Condominium offered by Friendly Landlord who takes good care of his tenants & condos and does property management and renovation as a full time activity.
- This unit does not belong to an apartment community and is surrounded by quiet homeowners / full time residents taking pride of their neighborhood.
- Approx. 825 SF 1BR/1BA in University Town Center, which is walking/biking distance from the UCI campus, retail stores, restaurants, movie theater, Trader Joe's, etc..
- All Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinetry has been replaced with modern Cognac cabinets.
- Upstairs Unit with Hardwood Floor and Recessed Lights Throughout.
- Travertine tiles in Kitchen, Bathroom and Shower Walls.
- Cozy Fireplace in Living Room.
- Entirely Freshly Painted Throughout.
- All Newer Stainless Appliances are included: Large Side by Side Refrigerator, Microwave/Hood, Gas Stove and Dishwasher.
- Interior Laundry Room Offers High Efficiency Washer and Dryer.
- Newer double pane windows in Bedroom and Living Room.
- New double French doors Open to the large, private balcony/deck.
- Central Heating and AC.
- Built-in, Recessed Ladder to Access the Attic Storage area.
- Amenities Include Swimming Pools, Spas and Basket Ball Court.
- Two Individual Assigned Carports with a total of four lockable storage cabinets.
- Easy access to the 5 and 405 freeways and toll roads 133 and 241.
- Very easy commute within Irvine and to Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Tustin, Mission Viejo, Aliso Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Lake Forest, etc.
- Non Smoking Condo, whether inside or outside. No exceptions, sorry.
- OK with one large pet or two small pets with no extra deposit. Please submit first for approval for your pet(s)
Thank you for your interest!! Marc
(RLNE5615105)