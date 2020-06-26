All apartments in Irvine
33 Leucadia
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

33 Leucadia

33 Leucadia · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

33 Leucadia, Irvine, CA 92602

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home to the highly sought after community of Northpark Square in the heart of Irvine. This beautiful condo has a functional floor plan with no one above or below and an abundance of natural sunlight throughout the entire home, featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1400 sf of living space, and a direct access 2 car garage with extra storage space. As you enter through the front door on the second level, you will be greeted by the bright kitchen that opens up to the living room with a warm fireplace and a built-in entertainment center. There is a separate dining room to host your dinner parties. A large walk-in coat closet wraps under the stairs for extra storage space. On the same level is a separate laundry room, the secondary bedroom, and a full bathroom. On the third level is the expansive master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, mirrored wardrobe, double sink, and a tub in shower. Every room is equipped with a ceiling fan to keep it cool throughout the day. Great location within walking distance to Beckman High School (award winning Tustin Unified School District) and Bella Vista Park. Residents enjoy all the amenities Northpark Square has to offer with 2 private pools and spas, basketball court, tot lot, parks, BBQ areas, and walking trails. Easy access to the 5 freeway and toll roads and just minutes to restaurants, entertainment, and shopping at Walnut Village Center, Tustin Marketplace, and Irvine Spectrum. Love where you live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Leucadia have any available units?
33 Leucadia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 33 Leucadia have?
Some of 33 Leucadia's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Leucadia currently offering any rent specials?
33 Leucadia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Leucadia pet-friendly?
No, 33 Leucadia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 33 Leucadia offer parking?
Yes, 33 Leucadia offers parking.
Does 33 Leucadia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Leucadia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Leucadia have a pool?
Yes, 33 Leucadia has a pool.
Does 33 Leucadia have accessible units?
No, 33 Leucadia does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Leucadia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Leucadia has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Leucadia have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Leucadia does not have units with air conditioning.
