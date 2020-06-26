33 Leucadia

Amenities

Welcome home to the highly sought after community of Northpark Square in the heart of Irvine. This beautiful condo has a functional floor plan with no one above or below and an abundance of natural sunlight throughout the entire home, featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1400 sf of living space, and a direct access 2 car garage with extra storage space. As you enter through the front door on the second level, you will be greeted by the bright kitchen that opens up to the living room with a warm fireplace and a built-in entertainment center. There is a separate dining room to host your dinner parties. A large walk-in coat closet wraps under the stairs for extra storage space. On the same level is a separate laundry room, the secondary bedroom, and a full bathroom. On the third level is the expansive master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, mirrored wardrobe, double sink, and a tub in shower. Every room is equipped with a ceiling fan to keep it cool throughout the day. Great location within walking distance to Beckman High School (award winning Tustin Unified School District) and Bella Vista Park. Residents enjoy all the amenities Northpark Square has to offer with 2 private pools and spas, basketball court, tot lot, parks, BBQ areas, and walking trails. Easy access to the 5 freeway and toll roads and just minutes to restaurants, entertainment, and shopping at Walnut Village Center, Tustin Marketplace, and Irvine Spectrum. Love where you live!