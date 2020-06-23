Great Location in Portola Springs! This home is waiting for you. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Brand new paint throughout the house. One bedroom and bathroom. Bright and open floor plan with nice size windows in each room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 33 Keepsake have any available units?
33 Keepsake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 33 Keepsake currently offering any rent specials?
33 Keepsake is not currently offering any rent specials.