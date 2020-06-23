All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

33 Keepsake

33 Keepsake · No Longer Available
Location

33 Keepsake, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location in Portola Springs! This home is waiting for you. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Brand new paint throughout the house. One bedroom and bathroom. Bright and open floor plan with nice size windows in each room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Keepsake have any available units?
33 Keepsake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 33 Keepsake currently offering any rent specials?
33 Keepsake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Keepsake pet-friendly?
No, 33 Keepsake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 33 Keepsake offer parking?
Yes, 33 Keepsake offers parking.
Does 33 Keepsake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Keepsake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Keepsake have a pool?
No, 33 Keepsake does not have a pool.
Does 33 Keepsake have accessible units?
No, 33 Keepsake does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Keepsake have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Keepsake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Keepsake have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Keepsake does not have units with air conditioning.
